Minnesota’s search for more stability at quarterback took a major turn when former Cal commit Brady Palmer announced his decision to join the Golden Gophers. The commitment comes only days before early national signing day and gives Minnesota an important late-cycle victory at a position the Minnesota staff has worked aggressively to reinforce.

Palmer had been committed to Cal for seven months before reopening his recruitment in November. His decision to step away from the Golden Bears came shortly before the program parted ways with head coach Justin Wilcox. Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh had offered Palmer in the spring of 2024, and the Gophers remained persistent even after the initial setback. That effort finally paid off during Palmer’s official visit to the Twin Cities, where he declared that Minnesota felt like home.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Brady Palmer has Committed to Minnesota, he tells me for @rivals The 6’2 205 QB from San Diego, CA recently decommitted from Cal “Thank you Jesus. I’m home”https://t.co/rL50YNAnij pic.twitter.com/1nVADzlYej — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2025

The three-star quarterback from San Diego fits Harbaugh’s offensive vision. Former national scouting analyst Greg Biggins praised Palmer’s ability to extend plays, describing him as an athletic passer who can attack defenses with both his arm and his legs. Biggins noted that Palmer has shown creativity when the pocket collapses and has demonstrated leadership traits coaches value in a young signal caller.

Minnesota has landed a solid signal-caller in Brady Palmer

Palmer backed that reputation with strong production at Cathedral Catholic this fall. He completed 88 of 120 attempts for 1,777 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the team to a 10 and 2 record. His career totals include 2,903 yards and 33 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.

Landing Palmer also helps Minnesota address depth concerns. The program remains high on longtime commit Owen Lansu, but the Illinois product missed time due to injury this season. With uncertainty about future quarterback numbers, the Gophers decided to pursue a second option for the 2026 class. Palmer chose Minnesota despite offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Washington, Michigan State, TCU, Utah, and Arizona.

Minnesota entered the weekend with the number 27 recruiting class in the country, and Palmer became commitment number 30. His arrival signals the program’s continued push to build a stronger and more reliable quarterback foundation as National Signing Day approaches.