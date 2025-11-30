There continues to be drama about where Lane Kiffin will coach in 2026. While reports indicate he is headed to LSU, it appears the Ole Miss football program has some thoughts about that decision. Ole Miss is rumored to be blocking Kiffin from coaching in this year's College Football Playoff, per an ESPN report, if the coach goes to the Tigers.

“Ole Miss doesn't want Kiffin around its players with the transfer portal opening on (January) 2. The Rebels also don't want their CFP games to be a “commercial” for LSU's future under Kiffin,” ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach wrote.

Ole Miss is not headed to the SEC championship game, but the Rebels have a decent shot at hosting a CFP matchup. Kiffin has demanded the right to finish the season, even if that means poaching the Ole Miss roster and staff to get what he wants.

“It’s unfortunately gotten even messier than expected as emotions are high,” a source told On3 reporter Brett McMurphy.

Ole Miss football finished the regular season with a 11-1 record. The school's only loss was to Georgia.

Lane Kiffin is meeting Sunday with Ole Miss football team

Kiffin is expected to announce as early as Sunday that he is leaving for LSU. The head coach is scheduled to meet with his Ole Miss team.

The journeyman coach was the hottest coaching candidate on the college market this season. While Kiffin was leading his Rebels to victory after victory, several other power 4 programs were firing head coaches. That includes Florida and LSU, who both courted Kiffin relentlessly.

It seems that the head coach has made his decision, to head to Baton Rouge. LSU is looking for someone to replace Brian Kelly and lead the Tigers back to national prominence.

“Should Kiffin agree to the contract, LSU will pay him around $12 million annually across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, according to a source,” ESPN's writers added.

LSU finished the 2025 regular season with a 7-5 record.