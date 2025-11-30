Currently, the “Eradicator” and WWE star Rhea Ripley is dealing with another injury, this time a broken nose, and paid homage to Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies at Survivor Series: WarGames with her protective mask.

When Ripley made her way to the ring, she came prepared, bringing a trash can and kendo sticks into the WarGames matchup. However, the most notable thing about her appearance was her mask.

Rhea Ripley’s Art the Clown inspired mask for WarGames.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/kt2sUIsu1Y — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a white mask that covered her eyes and nose. The design of the eyes looks exactly like Art the Clown from Terrifier, and the frame of the mask was outlined in blood red.

This added to Ripley's already intimidating aura. Perhaps she will continue wearing the Terrifier-inspired mask until her broken nose heals.

Rhea Ripley competed in her fifth WWE WarGames match at Survivor Series

Article Continues Below

In the opening match of the 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Ripley helped the babyface team get the win, beating the group of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Ripley had to team up with her past rival, Charlotte Flair, whom she beat at WrestleMania 39 to win the then-SmackDown Women's Championship.

Additionally, Ripley teamed up with some friends, such as Iyo Sky. Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee rounded out their group. Lee got the win by getting Lynch to tap out to her signature Black Widow submission hold.

Where Ripley goes from here remains unclear. She does not have any obvious feuds set up, so fans will likely have to wait until the next edition of Monday Night RAW to figure out where she is heading.

Ripley was vying for the Women's World Championship earlier in the year. She lost it to Sky heading into WrestleMania 41, and she has failed to recapture it several times since.

Throughout her young career, Ripley has won the Women's World Championship twice, and she is a former RAW Women's Champion as well. She's won one Royal Rumble as well.