Lane Kiffin is set to have the CFB world on their toes as he is supposed to be making an announcement for where he will be coaching next. Ole Miss football has made sure to accommodate him, and they've already moved their team meeting around, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources tell me and [Marty Smith] that the Ole Miss team meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. EST has been moved. It's set to be held later in the day,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Instead of 10 a.m., the meeting will now take place at 1 p.m., which means that people will have to wait even longer to see what decision Kiffin will make.

If it hasn't gotten out now, many people believe that Kiffin will be heading to LSU, as they seemed to have been the choice all along. After Kiffin makes his decision, it will be interesting to see what Ole Miss does as far as him coaching the remainder of the season. As of now, it doesn't look like the program wants him anywhere near the team, according to Thamel.

Article Continues Below

“Ole Miss doesn't want Kiffin around its players with the transfer portal opening on (January) 2. The Rebels also don't want their CFP games to be a “commercial” for LSU's future under Kiffin,” Thamel and Mark Schlabach wrote.

Though Ole Miss won't be in the SEC Championship, they still have a chance at making the CFB Playoffs, but it may be a tall task for Kiffin to coach the team at that point.

After Brian Kelly was fired from LSU, it felt like Kiffin was the obvious choice, especially with him being one of the hottest coaches on the market. It would be a surprise at this point if Kiffin makes any other choice than LSU, and everyone should get prepared for what's to come.