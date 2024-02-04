The Nets star went scoreless and tied a record in doing so.

Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons returned from his knee injury on Saturday night to face his old team the Philadelphia 76ers and he tied an NBA active player record.

But it's not necessarily a record that the Nets star should be proud of. According to StatMuse, With Ben Simmons' zero point, nine rebound, five assist night, he tied Patrick Beverley (who was ejected from this game) for the most games by an active player with o points, five or more rebounds, and five or more assists:

“Ben Simmons against Philly: 0 PTS 9 REB 5 AST Ties Pat Bev for the most games by an active player with 0 PTS, 5+ REB and 5+ AST.”

After missing extensive time for the Nets due to a nerve issue in his back, Simmons underwent an MRI that revealed swelling but no structural damage in his knee. He missed two extended periods last season due to the same knee, having blood drained and receiving PRP injections both times. Despite this, the Nets do not expect the knee ailment to affect his availability moving forward.

Simmons turned in one of his best games as a member of the Nets during a 147-114 win versus the Utah Jazz, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and zero turnover in 18 minutes.

But he disappeared against his old team on Saturday night. Coming off of the bench, Simmons played just 14 minutes and didn't take a single shot. He did rebound well and moved the ball, but by not shooting, he played in to the whole issue that 76ers fans have with him from his time in Philadelphia.