And just like that, he's gone from the game.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley was not able to finish Saturday night's game versus the Brooklyn Nets at home neither on the floor nor at the bench after he was exiled to the locker room by a referee following a heated argument.

Patrick Beverley was ejected and had to be held back while arguing with a referee 😳pic.twitter.com/gk6JU83cL4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 4, 2024

Beverley has always been a passionate and expressive guy and it showed during that exchange with referee Evan Scott. However, Scott did not seem to have enough patience for Beverley, as he ejected him right out of the contest. Scott, who is in his fifth season as an NBA referee, did not tolerate any longer Beverley after giving the veteran a few seconds to express his feelings.

Before he got removed from the game, Beverley had chipped in nine points with nine assists and three rebounds to go with a block in 20 minutes of action for the 76ers.

Patrick Beverley, 76ers fall to Nets

Philadelphia ultimately lost the game to the Nets, 136-121, though the 76ers also missed the services of reigning NBA Most Valuable NBA player Joel Embiid. The Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 23 points, albeit on just a salty 8-for-23 shooting from the field, after exploding for 51 points in last Thursday's victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Terquavion Smith came off the bench and fired 17 points in a losing effort.

The 76ers, who dropped to 30-18, will have a chance to bounce back from the Nets loss with a home date with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.