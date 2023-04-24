The 2023 NBA Playoffs are underway, but the season is already over for most of the franchises. That is the case for the Brooklyn Nets. They were recently eliminated from the postseason as they were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Nets had one of the most interesting seasons in the league. They ended up trading away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the NBA. Still, Brooklyn managed to end 45-37 and secure the No. 6 seed and the final direct playoff spot.

However, the team was not a match for the Sixers. Despite having their moments, including having double-digit leads in second halves, the Nets’ season ended on Saturday with a 96-88 loss at home.

Now with eyes on the 2023 offseason, Brooklyn will have big decisions to make in the next few months. Cam Johnson is a restricted free agent and might be after a big paycheck. Other than that, the front office has to decide what to do with the contracts of some veterans such as Ben Simmons.

Other than what they already have, the Nets should think about what they can do to improve moving forward. With that being said, here is the biggest need the Brooklyn Nets must address in the 2023 NBA offseason.

Nets’ biggest need in the 2023 NBA offseason: more experienced players who can play meaningful minutes

While the Nets did get big returns in exchange for their stars, especially Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns, the team lost most of its veteran leadership on the court.

Durant and Irving have three NBA titles combined and multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections on their résumés. Without them, the organization still has Joe Harris, Patty Mills and Spencer Dinwiddie as some of the most experienced players on the roster. Even though some of them had minutes in the playoffs, others were completely out of the rotation.

It ended up showing in the series against the Sixers. The Nets had big leads but could not hold onto them, which played a crucial role in the losses. From turnovers to bad shots, Brooklyn did not have an experienced leader on the court to control the pace. Should the Nets have that type of player, things could have gone in a different direction.

Although Bridges and Johnson should be important parts of the team’s future, they are having their first moments as the main players of a franchise. In Phoenix, both were key role players behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul, including in their Finals appearance in 2021.

Because of that, one thing that the organization should focus on is bringing more veterans to the roster. More specifically, the Nets should get more players with experience who can contribute on the floor and not only in the locker room.

Players such as Fred VanVleet and Dennis Schroder could be options in free agency. If the team goes to the trade market, the Nets should consider going after veterans on non-playoff teams. For example, Portland’s Damian Lillard is already being connected with Brooklyn and could be the missing piece for the franchise.

All things considered, veterans who can be impactful on the court should be a priority in the offseason. If a player like Lillard joins the squad, the Nets could become a dark-horse contender without fully entering a rebuilding phase.