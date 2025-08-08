The Miami Dolphins are hoping to get back to the playoffs this season. In order to do so, they need Tua Tagovailoa to play at an elite level.

On Friday, Tua did not have a great day in camp against the Chicago Bears in joint practice. In fact, the lefty threw three interceptions on the day, including a RedZone INT against Tremaine Edmunds. According to Joe Schad, Tua had thrown only one INT all camp.

Here are a couple of other updates from practice today.

It wasn't all bad today as Tua did see some success finding Waddle. Tagovailoa has his job secured, but Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers are impressing during training camp for the Dolphins.

Right now, Zach Wilson is the backup to Tua, followed but Ewers. However, Ewers is quickly establishing his skill set.

The Dolphins are going to have a tough decision to make when they figure out who will back up Tagovailoa. With Tua's injury history, his backup could be called upon at any moment. Miami is hoping that Tua can overcome these injuries.

Head coach Mike McDaniel recently spoke on the relationship between Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill.

“The two men were working on a relationship. I think both parties were just kind of tired and over the semantics of it,” McDaniel said. “These are people that are working on the relationship. I think the power in that is both of the players, like most relationships, you learn and you grow and when you invest you go through whatever, but the relationship becomes more real.”

Tua and Hill are working to build a relationship that leads to more success. They are one of the best duos in the game and need to be on the right page for the team to have success.

