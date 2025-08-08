Things might not be positive for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in regards to his Madden rating, but he has shown signs of doing one thing better. However, he received an important injury update that has kept him out of practice, according to a post on X by David Furones.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is dealing with an oblique injury, coach Mike McDaniel revealed this morning ahead of joint practice with the Bears. Hill is out on the practice field but is not in pads.”

That’s not the best of things for a Dolphins team that enters the 2025 season with tons of question marks.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill fighting through issues

Not only is Hill dealing with a physical setback, but he’s also trying to mend fences with teammates. The problem arose when Hill said he wanted out of Miami earlier this year, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“I was very direct with him,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said. “He was very honest. It was great terms that we were discussing. It's not acceptable to leave the game, and it won't be tolerated in the future. I wouldn't say there's necessarily anything to fix. We needed to clear the air.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s trying to work on the relationship between the two players.

“Sure, I would say we're still continuing to do that,” Tagovailoa said. “But it's not just with me. It's with a lot of the guys.”

McDaniel said he likes that his star players are working together for the team.

“These are people that are working on the relationship,” McDaniel said. “I think the power in that is both of the players, like most relationships, you learn and you grow. And when you invest, you go through whatever. But the relationship becomes more real.

“I thought it was a maturation or a graduation of Tua as the leader of the team. And also, I think it speaks to how healthy they are because there haven't been that many opportunities for the public to see them interact. But as time passes, you’ll see a more connected relationship and really not hiding anything.”