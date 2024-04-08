With just eight players available on the second night of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets fell 107-77 to the Sacramento Kings Sunday at Barclays Center.
Here are three key takeaways from the blowout loss.
Trendon Watford continues late-season surge with Nets
Watford has received extended playing time amid a shift toward youth and development for Brooklyn late in the season. The 23-year-old continued to make the most of the opportunity on Sunday, posting 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 7-of-18 shooting in 32 minutes off the bench.
Watford has averaged 13.1 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting over his last eight appearances. The 6-foot-8 point forward has notably increased his 3-point volume while maintaining his efficiency during the stretch, shooting 42.1 percent on 2.4 attempts per game. He knocked down back-to-back triples Sunday with Brooklyn attempting to mount a comeback in the first half.
Back-to-back threes for Trendon Watford. Would be a big development if he could add that to his arsenal. pic.twitter.com/NrrgBZ8wc6
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 8, 2024
After signing for the minimum this offseason, Watford will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Nets will have the $12.9 million mid-level exception to use on one or multiple players in free agency.
Mikal Bridges' role reduction continues
Many had All-Star expectations for Bridges this season following an elite close to his 2022-23 campaign. The 27-year-old had his moments in the first half of the year. However, he's fading into the background offensively during the latter stage of the season, a trend that continued against Sacramento.
Bridges scored eight points while attempting just six shots. After averaging 18.6 shots per game with the Nets last season, the Villanova product has attempted 13.5 per game over his last 13 appearances. He has struggled to maintain his efficiency on the decreased volume, shooting 40.9 percent from the field.
“I'm not sure on that. I think Cam [Thomas] has been aggressive and then Dennis [Schroder] being more aggressive, it's kinda just that work point being that middleman,” Bridges said of his dip in volume. “But [I'm] just trying to find it… When guys have it, it's just trying to find it.”
The Nets have well-documented intentions to build around Bridges after rebuffing trade inquiries for him, notably from the Houston Rockets, at this year's deadline. They've been among the NBA's worst teams amid his second-half struggles, posting an 18-38 record since December 14.
Noah Clowney receives first start of career
With Nic Claxton sidelined by an ankle sprain, Clowney became the fourth teenager in Nets franchise history to start a game, joining Jarrett Allen, Derrick Favors and Cliff T. Robinson. The rookie first-round pick had turned in his best performances of the season during a pair of wins entering Sunday's matchup, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks on 13-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from three.
The 19-year-old took a step back against a more physical, veteran center in Domantas Sabonis, posting seven points and 10 rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting in 34 minutes. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie emphasized the game as a learning experience for Clowney.
“He's just gotta be in it. This is good for him,” Ollie said. “He's gotta be in it and experience it, learn from it, just as long as you don't quit in it, and he's not gonna quit in it. These guys have been around, Sabonis is an All-Star, so hopefully he watches the tape and maybe gets something from Sabonis to bring it into his game. Go lift some weights, all that stuff.
“So this is a great moment for him. He's not gonna hang his head and get discouraged from it, he's actually getting better from this. So, I'm glad we have these opportunities for these young guys to get out there and get some meaningful minutes against All-Star caliber players.”
Clowney's development in Long Island has been a silver lining for the Nets during a disheartening season. The South Carolina native has averaged 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting over 19 regular season G-League games. He's maintained his impressive play in limited opportunities with Brooklyn.
The Alabama product will enter his sophomore campaign as a versatile frontcourt piece with potential at power forward or center.
Sunday's loss drops the Nets to 31-48 on the year. They'll host the Toronto Raptors in their final home game on Wednesday before closing out the season on the road against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.