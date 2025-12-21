The Minnesota Vikings continue to struggle during Week 16. Minnesota is clinging to a 13-10 lead over New York despite suffering multiple injuries during the first half. Now another injury adds to a rough day for the Vikings.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison left the field with trainers during the third quarter, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Addison landed on a defender's foot, causing him to fall and land awkwardly.

He had two receptions for 26 receiving yards on three targets before leaving the field.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, Addison's injury is just the latest in a huge afternoon of injuries.

The biggest injury blow was losing QB J.J. McCarthy. The second-year quarterback went down after taking a bone-crushing hit from Brian Burns that he had no idea was coming.

McCarthy fumbled the ball and New York's Tyler Nubin took it in for a scoop-and-score touchdown.

Article Continues Below

McCarthy was later ruled out and replaced by backup Max Brosmer. He finished 9-of-14 for 108 passing yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are also without running back Jordan Mason. He left during the first half with an ankle injury.

Starting running back Aaron Jones also briefly left with an ankle injury, but he eventually returned.

All of this is on top of starting center Ryan Kelly being ruled out after suffering a concussion.

The silver lining is that Minnesota's ferocious defense has kept them in the lead against New York. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart has looked clueless, going only 6-of-10 for 30 passing yards and an interception deep into the second half.

Minnesota is up 13-10 with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.