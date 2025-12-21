Holding on to a one-game lead in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a pivotal road matchup against the Detroit Lions late Sunday afternoon. As the Steelers' offense looks to keep pace with the Lions' attack, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without two young players who were supposed to fill key roles. According to team beat reporter Chris Adamski via X, formerly Twitter, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin decided to make running back Kaleb Johnson and wide receiver Roman Wilson healthy scratches.

“Wow, rookie RB Kaleb Johnson announced a healthy scratch by the Steelers, coupled with WR Roman Wilson again inactive, that's each of the past two 3rd-rd picks who aren't in uniform,” reported Adamski ahead of Sunday's game.

While the Wilson decision isn't a surprising one, Tomlin deciding to scratch Johnson does indeed fit that criteria. The Steelers had high hopes for the two former third-round selections. However, both players have since disappointed. With Rodgers guiding the offense, veteran experience is valued more. Hence, the increased roles for multiple recent veteran additions, including Marques Valdes-Scantling, Adam Thielen, and Ben Skowronek. Now, with Johnson set to miss Sunday's matchup alongside Wilson, how much longer will their tenures in Pittsburgh last?

Steelers look to maintain AFC North lead with Sunday win over Lions

After playing in 12 games with the Steelers in his second season, Wilson has been deactivated during Pittsburgh's last two games. The AFC North leaders won both of those matchups. It was just the latest disappointment in a pro career filled with them for Wilson. Now, it looks as if Johnson could be heading down the same slippery slope that his teammate is currently sliding down.

The former Iowa Hawkeye has missed a few games due to injury, and was expected to split time with veteran Jaylen Warren entering the season. However, his 22 rushing yards in the 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the end of September remains his season-high mark. Hopefully, today's scratch will lead to a turnaround for Johnson, as many expected a big rookie season for the ex-Hawkeye. Can Johnson and Wilson return to the lineup next weekend and help the Steelers clinch another AFC North crown?