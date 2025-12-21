The Dallas Cowboys just lost their biggest breakout star of the 2025 season in Week 16. After he caught a touchdown in the first quarter, the Cowboys lost starting receiver Ryan Flournoy early in the second half.

Flournoy got banged up on a short catch in the second quarter. He knelt down to catch a pass from Dak Prescott and was drilled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman on the ground, which sparked a brief scuffle. Flournoy's knee bent awkwardly beneath him while he got crushed.

Despite criticism for the hit, Perryman was not penalized on the play due to Flournoy still being an active runner. However, fans were particularly upset with the helmet-to-helmet contact the linebacker seemingly instigated.

The 26-year-old was evaluated for a knee injury before being ruled out, Jon Machota of ‘The Athletic' reported.

Article Continues Below

Flournoy's afternoon ends with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. He was the first player to reach the end zone in the game, which gave the Cowboys a brief 7-0 lead on the opening offensive possession.

Flournoy has been the team's biggest breakout star of the year and the Cowboys' unsung hero of a lost season. The FCS product began the year on Dallas' practice squad before quickly emerging in the rotation earlier in the year. Flournoy has since cemented himself as the team's third starting receiver after impressing with his opportunities during CeeDee Lamb's injury absence.

Without Flournoy in the lineup, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert will earn more snaps to finish the game for the Cowboys. George Pickens has been the team's No. 1 receiver in the game, topping 100 receiving yards after back-to-back quiet outings.