Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons and forward T.J. Warren will miss their third consecutive games Wednesday when the team travels to face the Boston Celtics. Simmons exited last week’s home loss versus the Detroit Pistons with left knee soreness, while Warren sustained a left shin contusion.

While Brooklyn has posted back-to-back wins without the pair, Simmons (6’10”) and Warren (6’8″) have been valuable frontcourt additions in the Nets’ switch-heavy defensive scheme this season. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday that the team is hopeful the injured duo can return Saturday versus Washington.

“They just weren’t ready yet, so the best thing was to leave them at home,” Vaughn said. “They can get more treatment and then remain hopeful for Saturday vs. Washington. So that’s still part of the plan hopefully.

“They’re definitely progressing towards the right direction of getting back on the floor. We just weren’t there yet to put them back out there.”

Ben Simmons missed four games earlier this season with soreness and swelling in the same knee. The flare-up comes during one of his worst stretches of the season. The three-time All-Star is averaging 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game in January as Brooklyn searches for production with Kevin Durant sidelined by an MCL sprain.

Warren’s production has also taken a dive in recent weeks. The first-year Net averaged just 3.2 points while playing 12.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances before the injury. Warren had been one of Brooklyn’s top bench pieces during 19 appearances prior, averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting.

Brooklyn has posted a 4-6 record since Durant went down on Jan. 8 in Miami. The first game of that stretch was a 109-98 home loss to Boston on Jan. 12. The Nets will look to redeem themselves at TD Garden Wednesday before returning to Brooklyn for a five-game homestand.