Ben Simmons was ruled out during the third quarter of the Nets’ matchup with the Detroit Pistons Thursday due to left knee soreness. Simmons previously missed four games earlier this season due to soreness and swelling in the same knee.

The 26-year-old was unproductive prior to the exit, failing to record a point on 0-of-3 shooting in 20 minutes. Simmons has struggled during 11 games in January, averaging 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game. The lack of production comes as Brooklyn searches for offense with Kevin Durant sidelined by an MCL sprain for their last seven games.

Simmons has missed 11 Nets games this season during three separate extended absences while dealing with knee, calf and back ailments. The former number one pick told the Athletic’s Shams Charania that he had received PRP injections and blood drained in his left knee during a four-game absence in early November.

“You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” the Nets star said. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.

“I get (the skepticism), but I think the one thing with me is that I’m a competitor. I want to win and play. So I’m gonna do what I can to get out there.”

The Nets have dropped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference while posting a 2-5 record since Durant went down on Jan. 8 in Miami. They could be without Simmons in the coming days as they attempt to weather the absence of their top player.