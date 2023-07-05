The Brooklyn Nets have signed second-round pick Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Brooklyn selected Wilson with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was the unanimous Big-12 Player of the Year as a senior at Kansas, averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 43/34/80 shooting splits. The Texas native helped lead Kansas to a national championship during his junior season while earning Third-Team All-Big 12 honors. Wilson is the 10th player in program history to record at least 1,400 career points and 800 career rebounds.

The 6-foot-8 wing was a versatile offensive weapon for the Jayhawks, who utilized him as a pick-and-roll ball handler, post-up option, and spot-up shooter. Wilson frequently used his 225-pound frame to back down smaller guards and his quickness to attack slower bigs. That size also allowed him to effectively guard in the post against bigger wings.

Feels like a completely different, more confident Jalen Wilson this year at Kansas. Taking the primary scoring role as his, hitting shots and displaying touch all over. Improved rim attacks are notable as well 22.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.6 AST for the 6'8" senior & 1st round hopeful pic.twitter.com/BHbrUT6La1 — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 1, 2022

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nets sign Jalen Wilson

The questions surrounding the 22-year-old entering the draft centered on his spotty three-point shooting and average athleticism. Wilson shot just 31.6 percent from deep over three college seasons. However, he improved during his senior year, shooting 34 percent on 5.8 attempts per game. While he frequently created mismatches in Kansas' offense, Wilson does not have the quickest first step and primarily finishes below the rim, limiting his ceiling as a self-creator against NBA defenders.

Wilson joins 2021 second-round pick RaiQuan Gray as Brooklyn's two-ways for 2023-24. The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement allows for three two-way deals, giving the Nets one spot to fill ahead of the season.