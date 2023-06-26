The Brooklyn Nets stood their ground on draft night amid heavy trade rumors, selecting Alabama’s Noah Clowney (21), Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (22) and Kansas' Jalen Wilson (51).

With that, we assess Brooklyn's draft night haul, offering grades for each selection.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

No. 21: Noah Clowney, PF/C, Alabama

Clowney, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward/center, averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season to help lead Alabama to the number-one overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The 19-year-old made his greatest impact on the defensive end, using his quick feet and 7-foot-3 wingspan to protect the rim and bother guards on perimeter switches.

Offensively, Clowney offers a floor-spacing option in the frontcourt. Despite shooting 28.3 percent from three last season, the South Carolina native displayed sound mechanics and was not lacking confidence, attempting 3.3 per game. In addition to his threat as a pick-and-pop/spot-up option, the big man is a high-level finisher on lobs, cuts, and putbacks, shooting over 67 percent at the rim.

Here’s a nice 23 second clip of what Noah Clowney could look like at his best at the next level. Pick and pop threat that has potential as a shooter. He’s only good shooting the ball while standing still. On the other end flashed some slight switchability and shot-blocking… pic.twitter.com/L2rKTo0iW7 — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) June 14, 2023

Overall, Clowney's upside is tied to his potential as a shooter and perimeter defender. Brooklyn likely hopes he takes a similar trajectory to Nic Claxton, who posted similar draft measurements (6-foot-11, 216 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan). While Claxton was more developed as a perimeter defender at the college level, Clowney boasts similar tools with a superior shooting stroke, offering greater potential for positional versatility in the NBA.

Grade: B

No. 22: Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF, Duke

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 18 years old, Whitehead is the second youngest draft pick in Nets franchise history. The 6-foot-6 wing was the second-ranked player in the country coming out of high school but suffered a foot fracture ahead of his freshman season. Whitehead averaged just 8.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting at Duke, struggling to finish at the rim and create space at the level of his high school days while limited athletically. He did, however, develop into a high-level catch-and-shoot threat while playing off-ball, converting at a 43 percent clip from three.

The Nets are banking on Whitehead regaining the high-level athleticism he showed in high school. The former McDonald's All-American Game MVP was an elite shot-creator before his foot injury, capable of carrying an offense in a high-usage role while overwhelming opposing scorers defensively.

There are questions about Dariq Whitehead's athleticism after his freshman season at Duke. He said today that he was "playing on one leg." Here's him dunking as a sophomore at Montverde, FWIW: pic.twitter.com/wv33jVeEXQ — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 23, 2023

Brooklyn's performance team has experience with foot fractures after rehabbing Caris LeVert back from a similar injury following the 2016 draft. Nets team orthopedist Martin O'Malley recently performed Whitehead's second surgery, and general manager Sean Marks spoke confidently about the first-round selection's ability to make a full recovery. If that holds, Whitehead's floor should be an effective 3-and-D wing with the ceiling of a high-level on-ball creator and defender. That's the kind of high-upside swing the Nets should take at this point in the draft.

Grade: B+

No. 51: Jalen Wilson, SF/PF, Kansas

Wilson was the unanimous Big-12 Player of the Year as a senior at Kansas, averaging 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 43/34/80 shooting splits. The 6-foot-8 wing was a versatile offensive weapon for the Jayhawks, who utilized him as a pick-and-roll ball handler, post-up option, and spot-up shooter. Wilson created mismatches all over the floor, using his size (230 pounds) to overwhelm smaller guards and his quickness to attack slower bigs.

Feels like a completely different, more confident Jalen Wilson this year at Kansas. Taking the primary scoring role as his, hitting shots and displaying touch all over. Improved rim attacks are notable as well 22.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.6 AST for the 6'8" senior & 1st round hopeful pic.twitter.com/BHbrUT6La1 — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 1, 2022

The questions surrounding Wilson center on his inconsistent shooting and average athleticism. The 22-year-old shot just 31.6 percent from deep over three college seasons, although he improved as a senior, shooting 34 percent on 5.8 attempts per game. He doesn't show the quickest first step and primarily finishes below the rim on drives, limiting his ceiling as a shot-creator against NBA defenders. Overall, Wilson found a way to dominate one of college basketball's best conferences last season, something you can rarely say about a player taken in the 50s. If he can continue his growth as a three-point shooter, he has a chance to find a role in the NBA.

Grade: B+