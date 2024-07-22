NBA Summer League MVP winners and legends often make it to the rotation of their squad by the season due to their consistent performances. The Jordi Fernandez-led Brooklyn Nets may have just found a guy that might help them remain competitive despite the departure of Mikal Bridges. Jalen Wilson blazed up for the squad and torched a lot of opponents in Las Vegas. He even got a big honor to go along with his huge impact and numbers.

Jalen Wilson has been named as the 2024 NBA Summer League Most Valuable Player, per NBA Communications. This is the second run with the Nets in Las Vegas and he has not disappointed at all. He played an average of 30 minutes for the Nets and was a complete bucket-getter throughout their 5-game campaign.

By the end of the Nets' NBA Summer League run, Wilson had averaged 21.8 points while knocking down 47.3% of his shots from all three levels of scoring. His regular season stint with the Nets also proved to be valuable because his shots from way out were always butter. Despite attempting eight shots from way out per night, his three-pointers saw the bottom of the net 55% of the time. You read that right! Jordi Fernandez's Nets just got themselves an elite sharpshooter amid Mikal Bridges' move to the New York Knicks.

The NBA Summer League MVP was also productive on the defensive side of the floor. Wilson grabbed an average of 4.6 rebounds in those games. Not to mention, he also notched 0.6 steals throughout this run. However, it was a big question why he was given the NBA Summer League MVP but also just made the second team

How good was Jalen Wilson with the Nets before the NBA Summer League?

Well, he was given some opportunities by Jacque Vaughn. In fact, he got to play in 43 games and even got to start in three of them because the squad had already started their rebuild in the middle of the season. The Nets gave him an average of 15.5 minutes of playing time. With this amount of action, he proved that his efficiency when it comes to getting buckets is efficient and that he could also be an all-around player for the Nets.

Wilson's shooting stroke notched a 42.5% percentage on all three levels of scoring but he was only able to produce a meager 4.98 points per game. However, his outside shot was not as consistent as it is at the moment. Back in the Nets' 2023-24 regular season campaign, Wilson had only knocked down 32.4% of his three-pointers. His rebounding has always been there because he grabbed 3.05 of them during their 82-game run.

Overall, Cam Thomas might just have some competition when it comes to being the primary shotmaker in Jordi Fernandez's Nets roster.