The Detroit Pistons concluded their 2024 NBA Summer League schedule with a last-second loss to the New York Knicks. Their 91-90 defeat came in dramatic fashion with Detroit rallying back from another big second-half deficit. The efforts came up short which resulted in the Pistons finishing 2-2 in Summer League action.

New York held Detroit down by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. The Pistons' first half featured a sloppy display of offensive basketball and unorganized defense.

Detroit flipped a switch by outscoring New York 27-15 in the fourth quarter. The closing moments of the contest came down to the Pistons having the final possession with eight seconds on the clock. Point guard Marcus Sasser had a mid-range look as the clock expired but missed off the rim.

Scoring growth by Ron Holland II

The Pistons' first-round rookie Ron Holland II has turned heads all Summer League with his aggressive play. Holland arguably put together his best performance against the Knicks scoring 20 points on 8-19 shooting from the field. Ten of those 20 points came in the final period during Detroit's comeback rally.

Holland's pre-draft scouting report noted his ability to create his own shots with the ball. However, the Summer League finale displayed his skills as an off-ball scorer. Six of those ten fourth-quarter points came off transition setups or off-ball movement by Holland.

He even threw down a pair of second-half dunks to get the crowd on their feet. Holland drove down the court to slam one dunk on his own then finished another from a lob set up by fellow rookie Bobi Klintman.

There are still glaring weaknesses on display by the 19-year-old, but he did show glimpses of improvement against the Knicks. The lone three-pointer knocked down by Holland in the second quarter came from off-ball rotation by the rookie. He even finished some tough layups through physical defense and contact.

More versatility from Bobi Klintman

Klintman has been one of the best surprises throughout Summer League for the Pistons. Detroit has been able to call on the 6-9 rookie to assist on multiple tasks. That flexible skillset was on display in impressive fashion again during their final matchup.

Klintman was active throughout the stat sheet scoring nine points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing five assists. He only hit three of his ten field goal attempts but nine of those shots came behind the three- point line. Klintman knocked down three of those long-range attempts to get to his nine points.

The most impressive skill displayed by the second-round forward was arguably his court vision. Klintman did a great job setting up his teammates for open looks. He even pulled off a shocking no-look over-the-head dime to a teammate in the corner after two spin moves. That second-level passing could serve as a huge benefit for the Pistons as Klintman continues to develop.

Two-way growth from Marcus Sasser

It is obvious that the Pistons are trying to help their second-year guard expand his ability as a floor general. Sasser commented on his development in learning the role but also showed how explosive he can be as a scorer.

Sasser finished the loss as the team's leading scorer with 24 points on 6-14 shooting from the field. He scored 14 of his ten points in the second half including the three-pointer that brought Detroit within one point in the fourth. His last-second mid-range jumper had a chance to steal the game but it rimmed out against a double team.

The Pistons could lean on Sasser as their backup point guard for this upcoming season. His scoring efficiency, defense, and playmaking will need to come together if he wants to cement himself behind the projected starting backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.