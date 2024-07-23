The University of Georgia has a rich and storied football history, characterized by numerous conference championships, national titles, and a tradition of producing some of the greatest players in college football.

Before Georgia football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Bulldogs history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Thomas Davis (LB, 2002-2004)

Thomas Davis was a dominant linebacker known for his speed, tackling ability, and versatility. During his time at Georgia, Davis was a two-time All-SEC selection and an All-American in 2004. He recorded 272 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks, making him a key player on the Bulldogs' defense.

Davis's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, earning three Pro Bowl selections and being named First-team All-Pro in 2015. His contributions to the Georgia Bulldogs and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

9. David Pollack (DE, 2001-2004)

David Pollack was one of the most disruptive defensive ends in college football during his tenure at Georgia. Known for his relentless motor and playmaking ability, Pollack was a three-time All-SEC selection and a three-time All-American. He won the Lombardi Award, Bednarik Award, and Lott Trophy in 2004.

Pollack finished his college career with 36 sacks, setting a school record. His dominance on the field made him a cornerstone of the Bulldogs' defense. Although his NFL career was cut short due to injury, Pollack's impact at Georgia and his accolades make him one of the greatest players in Bulldogs history.

8. Champ Bailey (CB, 1996-1998)

Champ Bailey was a versatile and electrifying player for the Bulldogs, excelling as a cornerback, wide receiver, and return specialist. Known for his speed, athleticism, and playmaking ability, Bailey was a consensus All-American in 1998 and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. That year he had three interceptions.

Bailey's impact extended beyond defense, as he contributed significantly on offense and special teams. He went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career, earning 12 Pro Bowl selections and being named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. His versatility and success at both the college and professional levels secure his place among the greatest Bulldogs players.

7. Frank Sinkwich (QB, 1940-1942)

Frank Sinkwich was one of the most talented and accomplished quarterbacks in Georgia history. Known for his passing and rushing ability, Sinkwich won the Heisman Trophy in 1942, becoming the first Bulldog to receive the prestigious award. He led Georgia to an undefeated season and a national championship in 1942.

Sinkwich's impact on the game extended beyond his college career, as he served in World War II and later played professionally. His contributions to the Bulldogs' success and his place in college football history make him one of the greatest players in Georgia history.

Roquan Smith was a dominant force at linebacker during his time at Georgia. Known for his speed, tackling ability, and leadership, Smith was a consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award in 2017 as the nation's top linebacker. He recorded 252 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during his college career.

Smith played a crucial role in leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. His impact on the field and his leadership make him one of the greatest players in Georgia history. Smith has continued his success in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, further solidifying his legacy.

5. Garrison Hearst (RB, 1990-1992)

Garrison Hearst was one of the most electrifying running backs in Georgia Bulldogs history, known for his speed, agility, and ability to make defenders miss. In 1992, he rushed for 1,547 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning the Doak Walker Award and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Hearst's career totals at Georgia include 3,232 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, placing him among the top rushers in school history. His knack for breaking long runs and making big plays made him a fan favorite and key player for the Bulldogs. After college, Hearst had a productive NFL career, including a notable comeback from a severe ankle injury. His contributions to Georgia football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Bulldogs history.

4. Fran Tarkenton (QB, 1958-1960)

Fran Tarkenton was a trailblazing quarterback known for his mobility, arm strength, and playmaking ability. During his time at Georgia, Tarkenton led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship in 1959 and was named an All-American. He set numerous school records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Tarkenton's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and held several NFL passing records at the time of his retirement. Tarkenton's contributions to the game and his pioneering style of play secure his place among the greatest Bulldogs players.

3. Jake Scott (S, 1967-1968)

Jake Scott was one of the most dynamic and versatile safeties in Georgia history. Known for his ball-hawking skills and playmaking ability, Scott was a two-time All-SEC selection and an All-American in 1968. He recorded 16 interceptions during his college career, setting a school record at the time.

Scott's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, earning five Pro Bowl selections and winning two Super Bowl titles. His contributions to the Georgia Bulldogs and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in program history.

2. Hines Ward (WR, 1994-1997)

Hines Ward was one of the most versatile and productive players in Georgia Bulldogs history. Known for his exceptional hands, toughness, and ability to make plays all over the field, Ward played multiple positions, including wide receiver, running back, and quarterback. During his college career, he amassed 4,788 all-purpose yards, including 1,965 receiving yards, 1,066 rushing yards, and 918 passing yards.

Ward's versatility and football IQ made him a key player for the Bulldogs, and his ability to contribute in various roles showcased his all-around talent. He was a consistent performer and a fan favorite due to his relentless work ethic and playmaking ability.

Following his college career, Ward enjoyed a highly successful NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning four Pro Bowl selections and winning two Super Bowl titles, including being named Super Bowl MVP in 2006. His contributions to Georgia football and his outstanding professional career secure his place among the greatest players in Bulldogs history.

1. Herschel Walker (RB, 1980-1982)

Herschel Walker is widely regarded as the greatest player in Georgia Bulldogs history. Known for his speed, power, and work ethic, Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and was a three-time consensus All-American. He set numerous school and NCAA records, finishing his college career with 5,259 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Walker's impact on Georgia's success was immediate, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980. His dominance on the field and his accolades make him a legendary figure in college football. Walker's professional career included stints in the USFL and NFL, where he continued to excel. His legacy as the greatest player in Georgia football history is unquestionable.