Another classic Air Jordan sneaker has been added to the Nike/Jordan Brand release calendar for 2024 and we'll see this new colorway drop for the first time ever. Taking subtle nods and cues from previous releases, we'll see a new blue colorway don the Air Jordan 12, one of the more popular numbered silhouettes over the last few years.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Fresh off of a recent retro release of the iconic “Cherry” Air Jordan 12, Jordan Brand is doubling-down on the classic silhouette with an all-new twist to the model. For the first time, sneakerheads will see royal blue release on an Air Jordan 12. Michael Jordan actually wore a PE of these during his time with the Washington Wizards, causing these to originally be nicknamed the “Wizards” 12s. However, it was recently confirmed that these will be the counterpart to the OG Air Jordan 12 “Cherry,” earning their “Blueberry” alias.

Air Jordan 12 ‘Blueberry'

Early mock-ups from sneaker sources @SoleRetriever and @zSneakerheadz showcase the White/Black-Game Royal colorway in a similar scheme to its predecessors. The tumbled leather along the uppers is done in white and features the classic “rising sun” stitching along both sides of the shoe. The textured leather along the toe is the signature detail of the shoe and will come in the regal Game Royal color. The sockliner and heel tag will be done in black and Jordan's “23” will be seen in white on the back heel.

It's worth noting that these are still speculative mock-ups and we should be seeing official images sooner rather than later. Recently, these were confirmed for a release around the holidays on December 18, 2024. The shoes are expected to drop at a retail tag of $210 and will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. From what we've seen so far, fans are receiving these well and we should see another successful drop from the Jumpman on this one.

What do you think of the upcoming Jordan 12 “Blueberry?” How do these stack-up against the Cherry 12s?