The Nets made a roster move on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving two-way guard Armoni Brooks, the team announced Saturday. Brooks, who made 74 NBA appearances (16 starts) for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors from 2020-22, played in 10 games with Brooklyn this season, averaging 4.2 points on 32.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent from three.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard signed with the Nets this offseason after leading Brooklyn's Summer League team with 17.8 points per game on 47.6 percent shooting from three.

Brooks impressed during his Nets debut, scoring 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three in a shorthanded Nov. 1 road win over the Miami Heat. However, the 24-year-old was unable to replicate that success over his next nine appearances, shooting 6-of-26 from three (23.1 percent) while playing limited minutes.

With the new CBA allowing three two-way contracts per roster, Brooklyn's decision opens up a two-way spot alongside 2023 second-round pick Jalen Wilson and recent signing Keon Johnson. The Nets will have more roster decisions to make in the coming days, with Trendon Watford and Harry Giles' partially guaranteed minimum contracts set to become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10.

After leaving the Portland Trail Blazers and joining Brooklyn this summer, Watford has been productive during limited playing time, posting career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per 36 minutes. The 6-foot-9 point forward has averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 53.7 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes per game.

Giles signed with Brooklyn this offseason after not appearing in an NBA game for over two years. The former number-one recruit in the Class of 2016 has made 10 appearances for the Nets, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.