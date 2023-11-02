Nets hero Armoni Brooks recorded a rather historic feat in Brooklyn's epic 109-105 win over the Heat on Wednesday.

Armoni Brooks was in Westbury, Long Island Tuesday morning for the first day of G-League training camp. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and the shooting guard was the Brooklyn Nets' MVP during a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat.

With the Nets down Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton and Dennis Smith Jr., Brooks got the call Tuesday. He packed his bags and traveled to South Beach to make his Brooklyn debut.

On a night when Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons struggled for most of the game, Brooks scored 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three to lead a 16-point second-half comeback. The 25-year-old scored eight points in his first three minutes of action after checking in during the second quarter. With the Nets down eight at the beginning of the fourth quarter, he drained back-to-back threes, sparking a 34-22 run to close the contest.

Brooks finished a game-high plus-30 in 16 minutes for Brooklyn, a stat so unbelievable that one of the Nets' assistant coaches rushed to point it out to him postgame.

“I wasn't aware at the end of the game. One of the assistant coaches came up to me in the locker room and was like, ‘Bro, you were a plus 30!’” Brooks said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty crazy. In 16 minutes, which is even crazier.'”

Armoni Brooks' hot shooting in Miami wasn't an aberration. While he's struggled to catch on with an NBA team due to his 6-foot-3 frame and defensive limitations, he's had no problem filling it up from three during his professional career.

The undrafted Houston product shot 47.6 percent from deep on 8.4 attempts per game for Brooklyn at Summer League. Over the last four seasons, he shot 38.7 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game in the G-League.

“It just all comes down to your preparation,” he said following his career night. “It just all comes down to your preparation, your work ethic, and your teammates and coaches having trust in you. Whenever you have that opportunity you just do your best to take advantage of it. You never know when it's gonna come, but when you hear your name called you gotta be ready to go out there and execute.”

Brooks wasn't the only surprise Nets performer in Miami. Trendon Watford made his Brooklyn debut and played a crucial role in the second-half comeback. With Dinwiddie and Smith Jr. out, Watford split ball-handling responsibilities with Ben Simmons and finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 4-of-6 shooting.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the unlikely duo's high-level performance is a testament to the depth of Brooklyn's new-look roster.

“When you look at our six through fifteen, you see a different level of depth. Guys that you can put in on a night like this and they can contribute,” Vaughn said. “That's not always the case. You have guys at the end of the bench either developing or not ready for a game like this on the road. Armoni Brooks, Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson, even Harry Giles I had confidence to put him in the game if need be.”

“I think when you look at depth, the question is: can those dudes at the end of the bench get into the game and have an impact? It's a yes for this group.”

Lonnie Walker also played a key role off the bench Wednesday. The minimum signing continued his hot streak to start the season, posting 17 points and four assists on 8-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Through four games, Walker is averaging 16.5 points and 3.0 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 53.8 percent from three.

Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 21 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. The 28-year-old scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including four straight free throws in the final minute to ice the win.