Brian Schottenheimer has no interest in getting involved in the Micah Parsons trade fiasco. Ahead of his first season as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach, the 51-year-old admitted that he is mentally exhausted by the ongoing situation.

Parsons had been showing up to the Cowboys' training camp despite holding out of OTAs before being finally pushed over the edge and demanding a trade on Friday. Schottenheimer declined to comment on the situation at his midday press conference on Saturday, saying there will always be “hot topics” for an organization as well-documented as Dallas.

“Not gonna talk about [Micah Parsons],” Schottenheimer said, via FOX 4 News anchor Jeff Kolb. “Anytime you're sitting in this chair for this organization, there's going to be hot topics.”

Schottenheimer added that he has had pleasant conversations with Parsons since the latter's trade request. Parsons' request, which came in the form of a typed message on social media, seemed to indicate respect for the coaching staff but expressed frustration with the Dallas front office.

Despite being with the Cowboys since 2022, Schottenheimer has not worked much with Parsons yet. Schottenheimer spent his first year on Mike McCarthy's staff as an offensive analyst before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. He undoubtedly has a relationship with Parsons, but has spent the majority of the last three years working with Dallas' offensive players.

Brian Schottenheimer preparing Cowboys without Micah Parsons

The Cowboys continue to insist that they will not trade Parsons, but the pass-rusher is adamant that he will no longer suit up for the organization. Regardless of how the situation plays out, Schottenheimer will likely be without his star defender in his first year as head coach.

A Micah Parsons-sized hole is almost impossible to fill, particularly with the injuries Dallas is currently dealing with. The Cowboys remain without Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., Demarvion Overshown and Caelen Carson, who are all sitting out of training camp with respective injuries.

The 2025 season will be a colossal adjustment for the entire defense. Despite returning most of its key players, Dallas is transitioning under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the former head coach of the Chicago Bears. Schottenheimer was unable to retain Mike Zimmer in that role, who claimed he would retire if the team did not re-sign McCarthy.