Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn got honest on the growth of Cam Thomas so far during the 2023-2024 season.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn made it no secret amid Cam Thomas' lack of playing time last season: he wanted to see the young guard improve as a playmaker. After an impressive training camp, Thomas earned a rotation role for the first time in his career this season.

His performance during Saturday's win over the Orlando Magic exemplified the strides his head coach had been looking for. Thomas struggled shooting the ball (7-of-23 from the field) but managed to dish out five assists – one short of his career-high – while playing solid defense.

Vaughn was quick to point out Thomas' impact after Brooklyn snapped Orlando's NBA-best nine-game winning streak.

“Look at the passes that he threw tonight. He can play make. He's more than a scorer,” the coach said. “He's really taken a step on the defensive end of the floor, which makes me extremely happy as a coach that he wants to defend. He’s gotten better at defending.”

“If you ask him a question about the scouting report, the plans, he's locked in that way. So he's taken really a lot of steps and growth. He can play make. He can make plays for others, and he's such a weapon because he can score the basketball that he'll be able to draw double teams. He'll be able to get to the paint, get free throws for us. That young man can hoop.”

Jacque Vaughn on Cam Thomas dishing out five assists tonight: "You look at the passes he made tonight: he can play-make, he's more than a scorer… He can make plays for others. He's such a weapon because he can score the basketball that he'll be able to draw double teams, he'll…"

Cam Thomas has been a huge boost for the Nets

In five games as Brooklyn's lead ball handler last season, Thomas averaged 42.6 points compared to just 2.4 assists, leading to questions about whether his high-usage, jump-shot-heavy approach could lend itself to winning basketball.

He still attempted a team-high 23 shots Saturday. However, with his shot not falling, he identified openings to create for others.

“Just knowing that I was struggling a little bit tonight The way the defense was, they were trying to key in on me, to make plays for other guys. So I was open to doing it,” Thomas said. “Then knowing the ball’s going to come around, I’m going to find my shot eventually and get some shots to go.”

“It’s my second game back, I’m still trying to find my rhythm a little bit, just getting that flow again. Once that gets right, I’ll be all good. But just trying to find different ways to impact the game as of right now when my rhythm is a little off.”

Nice vision by Cam Thomas finding a spotting-up Cam Johnson on this pick and roll. Those are the kind of plays you want to see more of.

Some nice flashes of playmaking from Cam Thomas in this first half.

Thomas recently detailed his focus on improving as a passer this season on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick.

The flashes of playmaking and improved defense early this year are encouraging signs in the 23-year-old's development. Thomas has made those strides while averaging 26.1 points per game, the 16th-most in the NBA.