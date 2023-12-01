After missing time due to an ankle injury, the Brooklyn Nets are set to welcome Cam Thomas back into the lineup.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will return Thursday vs. the Charlotte Hornets after missing the team's last nine games with an ankle sprain.

After spending most of his first two seasons on the bench, Thomas quickly established himself as one of the NBA's leading scorers upon stepping into an expanded role to start 2023-24. The shooting guard was the league's ninth-leading scorer at the time of his injury, averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Nets have posted a 5-4 record over their last nine games with Thomas and Ben Simmons sidelined. Several players have settled into specified roles during that time, with the team establishing a consistent rotation.

Thomas Time

Thomas was attempting a team-high 20.6 shots per game before his injury. He will reenter the equation as Brooklyn's lead scoring option. The third-year Net was asked Thursday if he has any concerns about interrupting the continuity the team has built since his injury.

“I'm not concerned,” Thomas quickly replied. “I'm gonna play my game no matter what. It is what it is.”

When asked how Thomas' return impacts the team, head coach Jacque Vaughn acknowledged several players will need to adjust expectations.

“It will affect dudes who have been playing. That’s just the way it is, that’s what we signed up for in team basketball,” Vaughn said. “Some guys’ minutes will be affected, some of their shots will be affected, but if you come into the game with the ultimate goal of winning the game and being part of a team then you can understand that.”

Thomas will come off the bench Thursday while playing on a minutes restriction. But after his historic start to the season, it's difficult to envision that remaining the case for long. With Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton locked into the lineup, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are all candidates to be moved to the bench.

Lonnie Walker IV has blossomed as one of the league's top bench scorers after signing with Brooklyn for the minimum. The 24-year-old has averaged 14.0 points on 47/48/80 shooting splits while playing 21 minutes per game in Thomas' absence. With Thomas joining Dinwiddie and Bridges as Brooklyn's lead offensive options, Walker could see his workload take a hit.

Trendon Watford has also received an opportunity as a backup ball handler but could be pushed out of the rotation by Thomas' return.

After playing a primarily off-ball role earlier this year, Dinwiddie has taken full control of the team's ball-handling responsibilities with Thomas and Simmons sidelined. The 10-year veteran has continued his high-level facilitation from late last season while stepping into the expanded on-ball role.

Dinwiddie's 7.3 assists per game over his last nine appearances rank 11th in the NBA. His 3.84 assist-to-turnover ratio during that span ranks fifth amongst 15 players averaging seven or more assists.

While Thomas' elite scoring ability will command a heavy dose of touches, Vaughn doesn't envision his return affecting Dinwiddie's role as Brooklyn's table-setter.

“They've coexisted before, nothing changes for Spencer,” the coach said. “Cam has played off the basketball. I think what Spencer does at a high level, he's able to figure out who's getting shots, when, how to orchestrate that within the rhythm and pace of the game, whether a guy's pressing, not pressing, how to get us organized on the offensive end of the floor.”

“He's been probably tops in the league as far as running pick-and-roll, so we still want Spencer to be in pick-and-roll and organize the game for us. I think with Cam Thomas being back, that's a healthy addition as a point guard to have another scorer shooter around you.”

Thomas' return raises several questions for the Nets as they attempt to build momentum amid a three-game winning streak. However, most stem from one reality: the Nets have too many rotation-caliber players and not enough rotation spots.

That's not a bad problem to have if you're Brooklyn's coaching staff.