Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both traded ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Irving demanded a trade and was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant’s message to the Brooklyn Nets and request were revealed following the Irving situation, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

Their ESPN article reported that KD made a simple request as compared to Irving’s trade demand. Notably, KD specifically requested to be dealt to the Phoenix Suns. Had a trade with Phoenix failed to come to fruition, Durant reportedly would have been open to staying in Brooklyn with the Nets. In the end, Brooklyn and Phoenix agreed upon a deal and Kevin Durant ended up joining Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton on the Suns.

Although, Windhorst and Shelburne reported that both Durant and the Nets knew their time together was coming to an end. Durant likely would have found a new home next year even if he’d remained with Brooklyn to finish the 2022-2023 campaign.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Brooklyn Nets, Nets trade, Nets trade deadline, NBA trade deadline, Seth Curry

Nets’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

Tim Crean ·

Mavs, Luka Doncic

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s shocking take on Kevin Durant being traded to Suns

Paolo Songco ·

Kyrie Irving, Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks

Mavs GM Nico Harrison gets honest about Kyrie Irving’s controversial history

Quenton Albertie ·

KD is dealing with an injury. He previously impressed for the Nets prior to suffering his ailment, and was firmly in the MVP conversation. Durant is averaging just shy of 30 points per game to go along with seven rebounds and five assists per contest. The Suns’ Devin Booker-Kevin Durant duo will be amongst the best in basketball. Chris Paul’s veteran leadership from the point guard position and Deandre Ayton’s prowess in the post will help matters as well.

Durant is in a tremendous position to earn another championship and improve his impressive resume.