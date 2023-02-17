Given the lofty expectations basketball fans and experts alike had on them when they formed a Big 3 with the Brooklyn Nets, it wouldn’t be so far out to say that the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden was one of the most disappointing Big 3’s in the history of the NBA.

Even KD himself is well aware of how frustrating their time together turned out to be. For his part, however, Durant believes that the main reason why their trio didn’t pan out as they had hoped for was their lack of playing time together:

“We just didn’t get on the court enough,” Durant said. “I think when you’ve seen James, Kyrie, and myself, it was amazing basketball — for 17 games, though. In order for you to win a championship and be a great team, you just need more time on the floor. It’s another story about why we didn’t get on the floor together, but we just didn’t get enough time on the floor.”

The man has a point here. These three were an absolute force when they were on the court, but the big problem was that they just didn’t get enough playing time as a trio. The fact that Kyrie was exiled from the Nets last season for his refusal to get vaccinated played a key role in all this, but as the new Phoenix Suns superstar recruit said, that’s a whole different story.

At this point, however, Kevin Durant just wants to move on. He has nothing but love for his former teammates, who also happen to be some of his closest friends outside the basketball court. Nevertheless, Durant knows that it’s time to turn the page on that chapter of his career:

“Those are Hall of Fame players that I learned a lot from every day,” KD said. “I’m wishing them the best as well. It just didn’t work out.”

To be fair, all three of these superstars are in great positions right now in terms of their respective careers. Harden has been killing it alongside Joel Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Kyrie has just formed one of the most terrifying backcourt partnerships in the NBA with Luka Doncic. As for Kevin Durant, well, let’s just say his arrival in Phoenix has just propelled the Suns to favorites to go all the way this year.