By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets may be in a better place now than where they started the season from. However, the Nets endured tons of drama, from Steve Nash’s firing, to Kyrie Irving’s suspension, to questions about Ben Simmons’ commitment, at the start of the season. And it’s not as if the Nets’ offseason was free from controversy. No one will soon forget how Kevin Durant had asked for a trade after a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics. In retrospect, James Harden may have possessed the foresight needed to jump off a sinking ship.

Harden, while speaking with Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, reflected on his short-lived Nets tenure 10 months after his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Beard mused that, despite the talent the Nets possessed, there were plenty of shortcomings within the team structure that led to their underperformance and his eventual trade request.

“I don’t mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That’s what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations,” Harden said. “I just feel like, internally, things weren’t what I expected when I was trying to get traded there.”

Not many were privy to what happened within the Nets behind the scenes. Thus, many believed that James Harden just quit on the Nets amid their underperformance relative to championship expectations. Still, now that everything has unfolded the way they have, Harden has one strong question for those who still use him as a scapegoat.

“I knew people were going to talk and say, ‘You quit’ and all that stuff, but then the following summer, the other superstar there [Kevin Durant] wanted to leave. So it’s like: Am I still the quitter?” Harden added.

It’s difficult to see how fans could pin the blame on James Harden, especially after he put his body on the line just to suit up during the 2021 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks while nursing a hamstring injury. It was clear that this hamstring still bothered Harden the following year. If there’s anything the 2017-18 NBA MVP is, it’s that he’s a fighter who does everything he can to spur his team to victory.

The Nets may have blown a golden opportunity with their Big 3, but it seems like both them and the Sixers are doing well at the moment after rough start to the year. And with the championship race wide open, this might be another case of a divorce that ends up being for the best.