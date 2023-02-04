Kyrie Irving posted another cryptic tweet following his Brooklyn Nets trade request.

It is unclear exactly what Kyrie Irving is trying to say with this tweet. But it followed up his tweet from Friday, which was posted right before the trade request became official.

“To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt,” Irving wrote.

Kyrie Irving is one of the best guards in the NBA. He was selected to the NBA All-Star team despite missing time during the early portion of the season. But he’s also dealt with no shortage of drama during his Nets tenure. As a result, potential trade suitors have a difficult decision to make.

On one hand, teams would receive a talented superstar in a potential trade. However, his unreliability will cause teams to be hesitant before pulling the trigger on a deal. There are simply no guarantees with Irving.

For example, the Nets seemed to have turned a corner and have been playing well. But Kyrie Irving still went ahead and requested to be traded.

He’s been linked to a number of different teams since requesting for the Nets to deal him away. The Mavs, Lakers, and Heat are just a few of the teams linked to him. It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as they are made available.