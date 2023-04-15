Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Mikal Bridges was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Draft. It was a dream-come-true for the Philadelphia native, but he was later traded to the Phoenix Suns during the same draft. Bridges, who’s now a star for the Brooklyn Nets, will likely have no shortage of motivation during the Nets-76ers NBA playoff series. Kevin Garnett certainly believes that Bridges will have extra “smoke” for Philadelphia heading into the series, per Garnett’s Twitter.

“Eyes on Bridges in the BK Philly game,” Garnett shared on Twitter. “Been on GO mode since he got traded to a lead dog role plus he got smoke for Philly since draft night. His motivation vs MVP? Let see…”

The Nets are going to need Mikal Bridges to perform at a high level if they want to have any chance of an upset against the 76ers. Although the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics led the charge in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia is a sneaky NBA Finals contender. Joel Embiid, who may be in line for his first MVP award, has the talent and potential to carry the Sixers all the way to the championship.

Brooklyn has a very different look heading into the NBA Playoffs than they had to start the season. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both traded during the 2022-23 campaign, while Ben Simmons has continued to battle injuries. Mikal Bridges was one of the players acquired in the KD-Suns deal, and he’s emerged as one of Brooklyn’s best players following the move.

Bridges will give everything he has in what can be considered a revenge series of sorts.