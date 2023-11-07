Despite high ankle sprains taking 6-8 weeks to typically heal, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn expects Nic Claxton back sooner.

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton may have let some need-to-know information slip when he told reporters on Saturday that he's dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Claxton had missed Brooklyn's previous five games, with head coach Jacque Vaughn calling him day-to-day during that time. However, high ankle sprains typically take multiple weeks, if not months, to heal.

Despite this, Vaughn continued to downplay concerns about Claxton's injury when asked about the 24-year-old's surprise admission on Monday.

“He's still listed as day-to-day; that's just where he is with his ankle sprain,” the coach said. “I think he also talked about being day-to-day, so it's just how he's responding to the stimulus that he's getting on a daily basis. He was on the court this morning, and we'll see how he responds, and really, it is day-to-day.”

Claxton injured his ankle while taking a hard fall after his feet got tangled with Cleveland's Damian Jones during Brooklyn's season opener. While he finished the game, he was noticeably hobbled and spent the next few days in a walking boot.

Looks like Nic Claxton injured his ankle on this play. His feet get tangled with Damian Jones and he's slow to get up before limping back on defense. Jacque Vaughn should provide an update before tonight's game. https://t.co/oWwSqDIeey pic.twitter.com/bsiUbTwNOP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 27, 2023

However, Vaughn said the Nets aren't concerned Claxton will be sidelined long-term due to the non-contact nature of the injury.

“If you look at the play, there was no contact. So, it wasn't 3rd-down-and-12, it was no tackle or anything that happened,” he said of Nic Claxton. “It was no contact. Nic stepped awkwardly, so I'm not concerned this is something that's going to linger for a long time.”

Jacque Vaughn said he's not concerned Nic Claxton's injury is something that will linger for a long time when asked about it being a high ankle sprain: "He's still listed as day-to-day, that's just where he is with his ankle sprain… So it's just how he's responding to the… pic.twitter.com/6bPjsrQsoo — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 6, 2023

While rehabilitation timelines for basketball players with high ankle sprains “may vary substantially” based on the case, a full return to play typically takes 6-8-plus weeks, per the National Library of Medicine. Wednesday will mark two weeks since Nic Claxton sustained the injury, meaning if his diagnosis was accurate, he'll likely miss more extended time.

When asked about Claxton's unclear diagnosis and timeline, Vaughn did little to clear things up, saying the Nets won't rush his return to game action.

“I'm always cognizant of the athlete and want them to feel mentally and physically ready to perform,” he said. “So I'll wait and I'll sit back, and when Nic is ready mentally and physically capable to perform, then he'll be back on the court. I'll never pressure an athlete to get back out there. That's totally the athlete's decision. Nic's in a zone right now where he wants to feel comfortable about returning and playing at a high level, and I'll support him and we will until he's comfortable.”