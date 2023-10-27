The Brooklyn Nets ruled out Nic Claxton with an ankle injury ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Claxton appeared to injure his ankle during the second quarter of Brooklyn's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. The 24-year-old took a hard fall after his feet got tangled with Damian Jones and was slow to get up before limping back down the court. Claxton was in a walking boot at shootaround Friday, per Brian Lewis.

Looks like Nic Claxton injured his ankle on this play. His feet get tangled with Damian Jones and he's slow to get up before limping back on defense. Jacque Vaughn should provide an update before tonight's game. https://t.co/oWwSqDIeey pic.twitter.com/bsiUbTwNOP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 27, 2023

Nic Claxton labored through season opener with injury

Nic Claxton finished the game Wednesday but was laboring throughout the second half, posting seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks on 3-of-10 shooting for the night.

The fourth-year Net was among Brooklyn's top contributors last season while emerging as one of the NBA's premier defenders. Claxton tied Jaren Jackson Jr. for the league lead in stocks (steals + blocks) with 254 and finished 10th in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also made significant strides offensively as a roll-man and self-creator, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5).

How will Nets replace Nic Claxton vs. Mavs?

With Nic Claxton sidelined Friday, we could see Brooklyn start Ben Simmons as a point center surrounded by four shooters, a look that showed promising offensive results at points last season. Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith are candidates to start in place of Claxton in that scenario.

Otherwise, Day'Ron Sharpe will likely replace Claxton as Brooklyn's traditional center. The third-year Net played 12 minutes in the season opener, posting four points, two rebounds, and two blocks. Harry Giles and Trendon Watford could also see reserve minutes in the frontcourt.