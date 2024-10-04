The Brooklyn Nets will be without starting center Nic Claxton when they open the preseason against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in San Diego. Claxton, who did not participate in a team scrimmage on Thursday, is dealing with hamstring soreness and will be held out as a precaution, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez.

“We're not concerned about it. We're just more aiming for the first game of the season and doing what we believe is best just for him to be ready there,” Fernandez said. “It’s just soreness and what we’re doing is just precautionary.”

Claxton signed a four-year, $97 million contract this summer. The deal made him the Nets' second-highest-paid player, behind only Ben Simmons, and the NBA's ninth-highest-paid center. The fourth-year center has been among the NBA's top defenders over the last two seasons, ranking fourth in stocks (steals + blocks).

While Fernandez has not announced his starting lineup for 2024-25, second-year forward Noah Clowney could slot in alongside Claxton to form one of the league's most formidable defensive frontcourt. With Claxton nursing the hamstring injury, fans will have to wait to see whether the first-year head coach will feature the duo in his initial starting unit.

Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford are also being assessed for hamstring injuries. While they will travel with the team, their statuses for the preseason opener are up in the air.

If Sharpe cannot play, Clowney will likely get the starting nod at center. While the 2023 first-round pick is expected to play most of his minutes at power forward, he played predominately center during his time in the G-League. He had success at the position for Long Island, averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 52 percent shooting over 34 appearances.

Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks have emphasized that Clowney will play both positions moving forward.

“He's a multi-positional player on both ends of the floor,” the coach said. “That works in his favor because it gives him more opportunities to be on the court. He could play a perimeter spot or the center spot when we play small. My job to help him be efficient whether he plays at the four or the five. And so far, he's done a very, very good job.”