The Brooklyn Nets dipped deep into their pockets when they signed Nic Claxton to a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason. Some within league circles questioned the timing of the nine-figure deal, given that Brooklyn had just reset its timeline. However, the terms have since been released, and the contract is a win for the Nets.

Brooklyn front-loaded the deal, paying Claxton $28.4 million in the first year and $26.1 million in the second. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and entering a rebuild, the Nets are not expected to be competitive in the next two seasons. They're using that period to pay the bulk of their commitment to their homegrown center.

Claxton will make $45.5 million over the contract's final two years, an AAV of $22.7 million. While this may still sound like a large number, the NBA's salary cap is expected to rise steadily in the coming years due to a $76 billion media rights deal. Because of this, Claxton is projected to make 13.99 percent and 11.50 percent of the salary cap in the final two years of his contract, respectively.

For context, here are the players who will make between 13 and 14 percent of the cap this season: D'Angelo Russell, Keldon Johnson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Norman Powell, Duncan Robinson and Jakob Poeltl. Here are the players who will make between 11 and 12 percent: PJ Washington, Grayson Allen, Deni Avdija, Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Lu Dort, Zach Collins, Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter.

Claxton has emerged as one of the NBA's top defensive centers over the last two seasons, ranking fourth among all players in stocks (steals + blocks). He's also made significant offensive strides during that span, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (66.7) among players to attempt at least six per game. If the 25-year-old center can continue this progression, his contract will be of tremendous value in its final two years.

“We are thrilled to have Nic remain in Brooklyn as a core player for our team going forward,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said while announcing Claxton's deal. “Nic has made strides in his game in each of his first five seasons, developing into one of the top defenders in the league. With his outstanding work ethic and dedication, we know that Nic will continue to be relentless in his efforts to maximize his talents and expand his game.”

After executing a trade with the Houston Rockets, the Nets have control of their first-round picks in 2025 and 2026, allowing them to tank this season and possibly the next. However, Houston still owns an unprotected pick swap with Brooklyn in 2027. Due to this, many within league circles expect the Nets to attempt to make a leap toward contention in 2026-27.

Claxton can fit that timeline, as he will be 27 at the start of that season. If the Nets choose to keep him, he should be of great value at center due to his low cap hit in the final two years of his deal. If they decide to go in another direction, he should be highly sought after on the trade market, allowing them to add to their stockpile of assets.