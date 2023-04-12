Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie addressed his Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma, per FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. Dinwiddie provided a look back at the beef between the players, and then made a response.

“What’s that thing Draymond (Green) just said, where he said ‘insecurity is loud,'” Dinwiddie said. “Basically, here’s what happened. We lost to them, I was on the Mavericks. Obviously we have an MVP caliber guy and we’re trying to be a championship caliber team… so I make a statement about we need to be better. Understanding the culture and how games are kind of played in D.C, saying that’s an unacceptable loss in that fashion. He decides to respond because I guess he felt like it was a shot at him.”

“I wanted to respond,” Spencer Dinwiddie continued. “My agent told me to stand down… now I’m not in that environment, I’m in the playoffs, he’s not.”

Spencer Dinwiddie wasn’t done by any means. He then questioned Kyle Kuzma’s priorities, something that will likely draw a response from Kuzma.

“There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball,” Dinwiddie stated. “If we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, we can see that his priorities tend to vary.”

To cap it all off, Dinwiddie called Kuzma’s stardom into question.

“You know that you are there, shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were, the Lakers would have kept you.”

The Spencer Dinwiddie-Kyle Kuzma beef has officially been reignited and it isn’t going away anytime soon.