Aaron Rodgers had his “best day” as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mike Tomlin was liking what he was seeing.

Mark Kaboly, a longtime Steelers beat writer who now works as a correspondent for ‘The Pat McAfee Show,' wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Rodgers was slicing and dicing Pittsburgh's defense on Tuesday.

“The Steelers rolled out their two-minute drill to end practice on Tuesday at St. Vincent College – just as they did a few days earlier at their annual Friday Night Lights practice and it ended the same way with the defense holding the offense out of the end zone with both the first and second teams,” Kaboly wrote.

“However, on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers was picking apart the Steelers’ secondary until an unfortunate third-down doink turned into an interception.”

The turnover did not seem to affect Tomlin's view of Rodgers' performance, though.

“He was in complete command,” Tomlin said, via Kaboly. “I’ve seen some things that I’ve seen from the opposing sidelines over the years in terms of substitution changes and so forth. He’s been doing it for a long time, and I am not surprised by that.”

All eyes will, naturally, be on Rodgers throughout the preseason and regular season. As the NFL's oldest player, Rodgers has already — albeit unofficially — secured a spot in the Hall of Fame thanks to a hyper-efficient playstyle that led him to a Super Bowl title and MVP, as well as four NFL MVP awards.

The Rodgers from back then and the Rodgers now are different, though. He has not had a particularly strong season since 2021, his second-to-final year with the Green Bay Packers. Since then, he had an up-and-down 2022 in Green Bay, an unfortunate 2023 in which he tore his Achilles tendon immediately after making his debut for the New York Jets, and a poor 2024, which saw the Jets go 5-12 and fire their head coach and general manager mid-season.

Although retirement could have been on the table for Rodgers following last season, he decided to give it a go at least one more time. After months of rumors, Rodgers signed with the Steelers ahead of minicamp, instantly becoming the starter with the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields earlier in the offseason.

It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Rodgers will play this preseason. The Steelers' first preseason game is Saturday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.