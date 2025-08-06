The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever went head-to-head last Friday night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Indiana emerged victorious, earning an 88-78 win. Wings rookie Paige Bueckers played well, however, scoring 22 points while Sophie Cunningham defended her on a fairly consistent basis. During a recent episode of Cunningham's podcast, Show Me Something, Sophie told a story about Bueckers from the game.

“There was this one play where, second half, she, like, went to the left and I cut her off. And she did, like, a step-through and, like, banked it,” Cunningham said. “We were there so the whole crowd is like, ‘ooh.' And I was like, ‘alright, yeah, that's a good move.' And we were running back and she goes, ‘hey, I traveled on that last one'… I was like, ‘you know, I kind of thought you did.'

“But, we were just, like, talking it up or something and then, like, I fouled but it wasn't a foul. They called it. And I told our coaches to challenge it. I think she (Bueckers) was like, ‘yeah, they should have challenged that.' I was like, ‘I know.' I was like, ‘they never listen to me.'”

Paige Bueckers is in the middle of a tremendous rookie season. The Wings have struggled overall, but Bueckers is the clear front-runner to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, something Sophie Cunningham seems to agree with.

“I love her,” Cunningham said of Bueckers. “No, I don't really have a relationship with her off the court. But I just, like, love her vibe and her energy. Like, I just think that she is a good freaking human. She really is, she's just, like, a great teammate and she's a phenomenal leader… I am all for that. She's probably gonna get Rookie of the Year, as she should.”

Bueckers' Wings will play Cunningham's Fever once again on Tuesday, August 12 in Indiana.

More Dallas Wings News
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) walks off the court after the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
Paige Bueckers further improves specific scoring lead among rookiesZachary Draves ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers suffers injury scare vs. LibertyAlex House ·
Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Wings makes roster addition ahead of Liberty clashZachary Draves ·
Wings Paige Bueckers shooting a basketball on left. Wings Paige Bueckers smiling on right.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers will win 2025 Rookie of the Year, and there’s no argument otherwiseJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Paige Bueckers locks down this accolade for 2nd month straightRussell Steinberg ·
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
WNBA rumors: The Ringer pitches Arike Ogunbowale-Jewell Loyd trade swapRussell Steinberg ·