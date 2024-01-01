Spencer Dinwiddie gave Chet Holmgren his Kodak moment!

Malik Monk has some company for the Dunk of the Year award. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder were hosting the Brooklyn Nets. Things got heated as the game got more tight and more intense. Plays were broken up more due to fierce defensive schemes. This is what prompted Spencer Dinwiddie to just turn the jets on and give Chet Holmgren his Kodak moment for New Year's Eve.

Spencer Dinwiddie wanted the momentum to shift to the side of the Nets. There was no better way to do it than putting one of the most well-known rookies of the current draft class in a poster. Chet Holmgren was just too slow and could not catch the ball at the apex of his dunk.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE PUT CHET HOLMGREN ON A POSTER 😱pic.twitter.com/WbBmdOtMAJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2024

The Thunder did get the final laugh when it was all said and done. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made sure that everyone on the team was able to shine. He notched 24 points while dropping six dimes to keep the scoring barrage infectious. This led to six Thunder players scoring in double-digit figures to bury the Nets in a 16-point loss.

However, the visiting team did not go down without swinging. Mikal Bridges was keeping their hopes alive all game. His performance netted him 22 points along with seven rebounds and seven dimes. Dinwiddie was also not just dunking on people. He was able to produce 13 points with five assists.

This dunk was a sweet New Year's Eve gift for all Nets fans in the world. An even better one would be bouncing back from the loss in their next game.