The Nets will be without several key starters against the Bucks on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets will be short-handed when they return home on Wednesday night to face the Milwaukee Bucks. Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee sprain – injury maintenance), and Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain – injury maintenance) are all listed as out with the team set to play their second game in as many nights. Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) is currently listed as questionable to play.

The extensive injury report comes after the Nets handed the Detroit Pistons a 118-112 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, their record-setting 27th consecutive loss.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Trendon Watford should be in line for increased ball-handling duties off the bench with Dinwiddie sidelined. Smith Jr. has averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 43 percent shooting over his last five appearances while battling both upper and lower back injuries. Watford has logged DNP-CDs in Brooklyn's previous three games as his sporadic role continues early this season.

Rookie Jalen Wilson, who is on a two-way contract, should also see extended minutes after making appearances in six of Brooklyn's last nine games. If Finney-Smith is also ruled out, rookie Dariq Whitehead could be in line to make his second appearance of the season.

Day'Ron Sharpe will likely get the starting nod at center after stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks against the Pistons. Harry Giles and rookie Noah Clowney are candidates to receive backup center minutes off the bench given the Nets' extensive injury report.

Back-to-back wins over the reeling Pistons have brought the Nets back to .500 on the season after previously losing five straight games, Head coach Jacque Vaughn's short-handed squad will be in for a tough test against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who find themselves 22-8 on the season.