Cam Johnson will see his minutes decrease as Jacque Vaughn and the Nets try to handle his cramping situation.

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has been forced out of two of the team's last three games with cramping in his right leg. Johnson sat the entire overtime period of Wednesday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks after tipping in a go-ahead layup at the end of regulation. He also exited during the third quarter of Sunday's win versus the Chicago Bulls and did not return.

Amid the pair of surprise exits, head coach Jacque Vaughn said Johnson's minutes will be cut as the team attempts to get a handle on the situation.

“It is on our radar, the fact that he has cramped up,” Vaughn said before Brooklyn's in-season tournament matchup with the Toronto Raptors Tuesday. “We’re trying to do the things behind the scenes where hopefully that doesn’t happen again, but you’ll probably see shorter stints and shorter minutes from him, in all honesty.

“Just as I take a pulse of how he’s playing, I’ll have a conversation throughout the night with him, but yes, it’s on our radar to watch.”

Jacque Vaughn said Cam Johnson's minutes will be reduced after Johnson exited with cramps in two of the last three games: "We’re trying to do the things behind the scenes where that doesn’t happen again, but you’ll probably see shorter stints and shorter minutes from him." pic.twitter.com/mrZWohwYjZ — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 28, 2023

Cam Johnson downplayed any concerns about his cramping at Brooklyn's shootaround Tuesday.

“I'm good,” he said when asked about his exits.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter missed eight games earlier this year due to a calf strain in his left leg. He also missed the entire preseason after straining his left hamstring days before the start of training camp.

Johnson was listed as probable on Brooklyn's initial status report before being upgraded to available against Toronto. After a cold shooting start upon returning, the 28-year-old has averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 52/43/85 shooting splits over his last six games.