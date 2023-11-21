Cam Johnson recently addressed his early-season struggles in the 2023-24 NBA campaign for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets gave Cam Johnson a significant vote of confidence this offseason, signing the 28-year-old to a four-year, $94.5 million contract extension. However, they have yet to reap the rewards of that transaction early in their 2023-24 campaign.

Johnson is off to a slow start while battling injuries, averaging 13.7 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three. Despite his early offensive woes, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter said he does not feel out of rhythm within Brooklyn's new-look offense.

“I think I'm finding shots that I want. I'd say a disproportionate amount of them have come up a little short that left the hand feeling good. Which is something I’ve got to address,” Johnson said. “If those ones fall – which they felt like they would – this conversation would be completely different. So I don't really feel like I'm not getting quality looks or I’m completely out of rhythm. I'm catching them in rhythm, I'm shooting them in rhythm, and they're feeling good leaving the hand. So that's all I can do and just keep playing that way.”

While he claims to be in rhythm, Johnson had little time to catch his stride entering the season.

The 28-year-old played just 10.9 minutes per game with Team USA during the FIBA World Cup this summer. He then strained his hamstring days before Brooklyn's training camp and missed the entire preseason. After returning, he strained his calf during the Nets' season opener and missed the team's next seven games.

Jacque Vaughn addresses Cam Johnson's slow start for Nets

When asked about Johnson's slow start, head coach Jacque Vaughn said he has little doubt the second-year Net will return to form.

“He didn’t get a bunch of time with Team USA as far as minutes on the floor, and so he was also getting his workout in before and after those games,” Vaughn said. “Then to come back and not get a bunch of playing with us in the preseason. He’s just feeling his game out, where he’s gonna get his shots from, the difference in the offense. I’ll lean into the historical data; he’ll be able to make shots and create for us.”

“The challenge again: how can he impact the whole game for us because of the minutes that he plays? Rebounding the basketball, being in the right spot to help us off the ball defensively. So those things we’ll keep challenging him with. The offense, it’ll come.”

A portion of Johnson's struggles could be attributed to a difficult schedule upon his return. Four of Brooklyn's last five opponents rank in the top ten in defensive rating this season. He will have a prime opportunity to bust out of his struggles during a lighter upcoming stretch (via NBA.com), with five of the Nets' next eight opponents ranking in the bottom half of the league defensively.