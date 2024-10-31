Ziaire Williams may have found a new home with the Brooklyn Nets. After joining Brooklyn as a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies, the former No. 10 pick has been among the team's top bright spots early this season. His defensive performance has left his teammates particularly impressed.

“He's hands down one of the best defenders in the league,” Dennis Schroder said. “The activity he has, the energy he brings every time he steps on the court, it's amazing. I think he's gonna have a great and long career.”

Williams got revenge on his former team during Brooklyn's 119-106 win in Memphis on Wednesday.

Ziaire Williams' defense fuels Nets win during return to Memphis

The 23-year-old posted 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. His tenacious defense was on full display as he recorded a career-high four steals.

“Oh, man, it feels great. I wanted this one bad, man,” Williams said. “It was a weird feeling just being out there on the other side. It’s still all love. I miss those guys, but I was definitely happy I was able to talk some smack and, more importantly, get the win.”

At 6-foot-9 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and above-average athleticism, Williams always had the tools of a plus-defender. From day one of training camp, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez and his staff have focused on unlocking that potential.

“Jordi and the rest of the staff told me from day one that my number one role is just to cause defensive havoc,” Williams said. “Guard the best player, pick up full, and provide the energy. Coming off the bench, I feel like that's the least I can do for the starters. That's just what I try to focus on: competing my heart out when I'm out there.”

In addition to his defense, Williams has also made strides offensively with Brooklyn. After shooting 30 percent from three over three seasons with Memphis, the 23-year-old has converted 9-of-16 attempts (56.3 percent) through five games this season.

Williams' two-way impact has been central to the Nets' ability to compete thus far. He's averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 56.4 percent shooting during Brooklyn's 2-3 start.

Fernandez and the forward's Nets teammates recognized the importance of getting a win during his homecoming.

“I’m happy for him, because I know how it feels to come back to a place that you’ve been for a while, and he’s no longer part of this club here. He made a statement, and I’m happy for him,” Fernandez said. “He played really, really, really hard. He made winning play after winning play after winning play. And that’s all I can say, he was a big part of this win.”