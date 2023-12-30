Decreasing this player's minutes allows Brooklyn to cross into a new, exciting horizon.

The Brooklyn Nets have had somewhat of a roller coaster 2023-24 NBA season. Brooklyn started the year cold but went on a several-game-winning streak. Now, the Nets have cooled back down and are under the .500 mark at 15-17. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas have headlined the Nets roster, but other players should have their playing time tweaked. Royce O'Neal and Jalen Wilson are the two suspects in question.

Why Nets should play Royce O'Neal less

To begin, Royce O'Neal plays a vital role on both sides of the ball for Brooklyn. He is a Swiss Army knife who plays sound defense, slashes effectively, spaces on the floor, and facilitates when needed. The 30-year-old wing averages 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Still, his presence is a bit consuming.

The Nets are on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Milwaukee Bucks and surprisingly, the Washington Wizards. O'Neal failed to make a significant impact in both matchups, which is not completely unexpected.

During the first game against the Bucks, O'Neal only played 10 minutes due to a coaching decision from Jacque Vaughn. He finished with three points, two assists, and one rebound. Then, the decision to bring O'Neal off the bench against the Wizards likely fueled his single-digit scoring night in the loss.

Furthermore, O'Neal was a negative in plus-minus for both games of Brooklyn's slump. The veteran forward's lack of polarizing play is not the Nets' largest issue. However, the team does separately need more offense, which O'Neal has not done well in. Thus, it could be time to decrease his minutes and give a talented young forward more opportunities.

The Nets should increase Jalen Wilson's role on the roster amid Royce O'Neal's performances

Rookie forward Jalen Wilson has spent a significant amount of time with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G-League affiliate. Yet, he has made a case to deserve more minutes with the top dogs in Brooklyn.

Wilson was the 51st pick in the 2023 Draft. He had a promising Summer League run and proceeded to make an immediate impact in the G-League. The 23-year-old averages 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting a blistering 46.2% on three-pointers for Long Island.

There was one key moment during the 2023-24 season where Wilson opened the eyes of everyone around the league. On December 4th, the rookie exploded with 32 points and a career-high nine three-pointers in a close loss to the College Park Skyhawks. Wilson displayed an impressive scoring clinic, which later resurfaced in an NBA game.

The Nets' 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on December 27th was dampened by Wilson's offensive performance. The rookie notched a double-double with a team-high of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson possesses a promising offensive upside. Therefore, Brooklyn should increase his opportunities with the main squad.

Wilson can provide reliable scoring off the bench when the starters are resting. He does not have the same level of IQ and defensive ability as Royce O'Neal, but these skills can be developed over time. The O'Neal versus Wilson dilemma brings up an important point about the Nets' future.

Should the Nets put a greater emphasis on player development?

Brooklyn's playoff contention for the 23-24 season is uncertain. There are times when the team plays well together and others when the squad looks lost. The Nets' middling record and ninth-place Eastern Conference standings reflect their unclear sense of direction. There is a good argument for them to emphasize their player development amid the murky season.

Most of the players on Brooklyn's roster are young, up-and-coming, and trying to establish their role with the team and in the NBA. Players like Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are slightly more established. Yet, they are still finding their footing with the Nets. Brooklyn should prioritize playing time for players like Jalen Wilson and Day'Ron Sharpe. Such players have great promise and need more reps.

Royce O'Neal continues to provide the Nets roster with a dose of solid play, but Brooklyn needs to inject more youth and potential into their lineup for increased success. O'Neal should undoubtedly continue to get minutes. However, decreasing his playing time in favor of Jalen Wilson is best.

Brooklyn's payoff of playing their young players may not be immediate, but it will produce unyielding results in the future. The team's competitive aspirations are not completely lost. Fans have plenty to be excited for including the return of Ben Simmons and the progression of Brooklyn's young players.

As the year turns to 2024, can the Nets go on a hot streak and soar above .500?