New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Colts

The New England Patriots look to improve to 5-4 on the season when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Here are four bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

Patriots’ RBs underperform

It feels like it’s almost become the norm to expect a big game out of the Patriots’ backfield, especially Rhamondre Stevenson. And it’s easy why that’s become an expectation.

Damien Harris is averaging 56.6 rushing yards per game in games he’s had at least five carries while Stevenson is averaging 69.8 yards per game this season. More importantly, both are doing it in an efficient manner as Harris has 4.4 yards per carry in the aforementioned games while Stevenson is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season.

Despite that, I don’t expect the tandem to have a strong day – on the ground at least. The Colts have one of the league’s better run defenses, ranking sixth in rush DVOA and second in stuff rate this season. They’ve also put up a pair of solid performances in the last two weeks, with the Commanders’ running backs rushing for just 45 yards on 17 carries last week while Derrick Henry had 128 yards but on 30 carries a week prior.

Just a few yards after contact here from Rhamondre Stevenson pic.twitter.com/qTrPU8eibb — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 30, 2022

Beyond that, the Patriots’ front is looking too great right now. Center David Andrews will miss another game due to a concussion and tackle Marcus Cannon will miss Sunday’s game for the same injury. While that means Isaiah Wynn, who’s a fine runblocker, will likely start at right tackle again, it puts a damper on the Patriots’ six offensive linemen packages.

Rookie left guard Cole Strange also struggled a week ago, getting benched due to his poor play. Stevenson also had to work extra hard for 71 rushing yards against the Jets, getting 83 of them after contact. Going against this strong Colts front doesn’t bode well for Stevenson. But if he’s able to persevere, then it’s time to mention him among the league’s elite running backs.

Mac Jones climbs out of struggles

I feel like I’ve been predicting this to happen a lot this season. Might as well give it another chance here, especially with a favorable matchup ahead.

Indianapolis ranks 20th in passing defense DVOA this season as the Trevor Lawrences and the Ryan Tannehills of the world have had efficient days against the Colts so far this season.

We mentioned earlier that the Patriots’ offensive line isn’t in a great spot right now, and if the run game isn’t working, then how will the pass game get going? Well, wide receiver DeVante Parker will miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. While talented, the veteran wideout was often targeted a bit too much by Jones (whether that was his call or not is anyone’s guess).

But with Parker out, Jones will have to rely on his receivers who can get open quick. Jakobi Meyers figures to be in the mix as usual as his game perfectly suits what the Patriots are hoping for come Sunday. Stevenson though has emerged as a clear receiving option out of the backfield in recent weeks, recording 15 receptions over the last two games.

PATRIOTS LEAD! Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers for the 5 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/OvLlQowr3F — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

Tyquan Thornton’s speed could be featured to help be a quick-hitting option for Jones, too, as could Nelson Agholor. Tight end Hunter Henry worked well as a safety valve for Jones last season. While he’s had a quiet season so far, Henry will go up against an opponent that he six receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns against last season on Sunday.

So yeah, the Patriots have plenty of options in the intermediate passing game, which should be successful if they execute properly on Sunday.

New England’s defense doesn’t look dominant

A week after feasting off Zach Wilson, it’s easy to think that the Patriots will feast even more off Sam Ehlinger, who’ll make his second career start on Sunday. And he’ll be without Jonathan Taylor? Should be easy, right?

It probably will, but I woudln’t necessarily expect a performance similar to last week or in Week 5, when the Patriots shutout the Detroit Lions. Ehlinger held his own against a middle-of-the-pack Washington Commanders defense in his first NFL start, completing 17-of-23 passes for 201 yards. So, while he might not have the arm talent Wilson has, Ehlinger might not be as prone to making bad mistakes like his fellow second-year quarterback made against the Patriots last week.

A beautiful deep ball from Sam Ehlinger! pic.twitter.com/0rNxYYbG0R — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) October 30, 2022

The Patriots’ rush defense is still vulnerable, too. They held their own against backup running backs Michael Carter and James Robinson a week ago, giving up just 43 yards to the duo, but they ran the ball just 15 times as a team.

New England also ranks 27th in rush DVOA and its performance against the Chicago Bears, who rushed for 241 yards in Week 7, still remains fresh. Ehlinger can also making plays with his legs, rushing for 377 yards in his final season at Texas in 2020.

The Patriots’ defense will more than likely get theirs on Sunday. But it won’t be 60 minutes of dominance that fans might expect it’ll be.

The Patriots still win decisively

This might be one of the few games this season that the Patriots have a clear talent edge. While the Patriots’ roster isn’t filled with stars, they’re a deep squad that’s been able to overcome injuries to players at key positions for much of the season. The Colts haven’t been able to overcome bad play, let alone injuries, at key positions so far this season. With Ehlinger making just his second career start and Taylor out on Sunday, the Patriots defense should have plenty margin for error and the offense should be able to do enough to get a comfortable win.

Prediction: Patriots win 24-15.