As anticipation builds for the 2025 NFL season, the New England Patriots have embraced a bold new direction. The team has blended fresh faces with proven veterans and a revamped coaching staff. With optimism swirling around Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are determined to reestablish themselves as contenders in a fiercely competitive AFC East.

Yet, with change comes uncertainty. As training camp approaches, the possibility of unexpected roster moves looms large. Could some familiar names be wearing different colors by the time the regular season kicks off?

A Franchise Reimagined

The Patriots are aiming to improve significantly this season. They overhauled their entire coaching staff with the hiring of Mike Vrabel as the new head coach. Their offseason was marked by a strong draft and aggressive roster moves. The team blended established stars with promising young talent.

Key additions include wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who should be a primary target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. They also added linebacker Harold Landry III, who reunites with Vrabel from their Tennessee days. The draft brought in standout players like left tackle Will Campbell, dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson, and versatile wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Despite these upgrades, questions remain about how well New England will perform. Maye still has areas to refine in his game, and Diggs is coming off a significant injury that could affect his production. The Patriots also face a challenging AFC East. They have the Buffalo Bills as perennial contenders, a quietly improving Miami Dolphins squad, and a Jets team on the rise. Nevertheless, New England has a real shot at competing this year.

With heightened competition comes the possibility of growing pains. Should the team struggle or find certain players not fitting as expected, trades could be on the horizon. Here, we examine two under-the-radar Patriots trade candidates as training camp approaches.

1. RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson’s arrival in New England last season was met with intrigue. Brought in as a versatile change-of-pace back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Gibson flashed his trademark dual-threat ability. Ultimately, though, he posted career lows in receptions and overall production. Now, with the Patriots’ offense undergoing a significant overhaul, Gibson’s role is in jeopardy.

The front office doubled down at running back this spring, drafting Henderson in the second round and signing undrafted rookie Lan Larison. Both newcomers have impressed coaches with their speed, vision, and ability to contribute on special teams. As a result, Gibson finds himself in a crowded backfield, fighting for snaps and a roster spot. The youth movement is unmistakable, and the Patriots’ desire to get younger and faster is evident.

Financially, Gibson remains an attractive asset. At just 27 years old, he has two years left on a manageable contract. That makes him a prime target for contending teams looking to add a versatile weapon without breaking the bank. Trading Gibson after June 1 would save the Patriots $2.3 million in cap space. While his veteran experience is valuable, the emergence of Henderson and Larison may ultimately make Gibson expendable.

Article Continues Below

From a strategic standpoint, moving Gibson could net the Patriots a mid-to-late round draft pick and open up opportunities for their young backs to shine. For a team in transition, these are the kinds of calculated moves that could pay dividends both now and in the future.

2. WR Demario “Pop” Douglas

Perhaps the most surprising name swirling in trade speculation is Demario Douglas. The diminutive receiver led the Patriots in catches and yards last season. He provides a rare spark to an otherwise stagnant offense. Yet, as training camp nears, Douglas’s roster spot is far from secure.

The Patriots have made a concerted effort to diversify their receiving corps, bringing in undrafted rookie Efton Chism III and drafting Kyle Williams, who offers a different archetype. This influx of talent has created a logjam at the position, particularly among smaller, quick-twitch receivers.

Analysts have pointed out that keeping both Douglas and Chism may be redundant. That's especially true for a team looking to maximize special teams contributions and roster versatility. Yes, Douglas’s talent is unquestioned. That said, the Patriots’ new regime appears intent on building a more varied and unpredictable offense. If the coaching staff decides to move on from Douglas, it would be a decision rooted in fit and roster construction rather than any deficiency in his game.

Trading Douglas could fetch a meaningful return, particularly from teams in need of a dynamic slot option. It would also send a clear message that the Patriots are unafraid to make tough, forward-thinking decisions as they reshape their identity under Vrabel.

Final Thoughts

As the Patriots embark on a new era, the only certainty is change. Training camp will be a crucible, testing not only the mettle of the players but also the resolve of a front office eager to chart a new course. Antonio Gibson and Demario Douglas may seem like unlikely trade candidates. However, their situations exemplify the delicate balancing act facing New England. They are trying to blend youth with experience and financial prudence with on-field production.