New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is making a startling admission. Kraft says that whenever someone tells him about something that is impossible to achieve, he refers them to the improbable comeback his team had in the 2017 Super Bowl game.

“When people believe something is impossible, I go '28-3,'” Kraft said on the Adam Schefter Podcast, and reported by ESPN.

In early 2017, the Patriots were down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady then led the Patriots on an incredible comeback, before winning the game 34-28 in overtime.

“It is the largest comeback — down by 25 points in the third quarter — in Super Bowl history,” Mike Reiss wrote.

That Super Bowl would turn out to be one of the last ones that Kraft would win with Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. It was one of six Super Bowls won by that team of owner, head coach and quarterback.

The Patriots are looking for some of that magic once again

The Patriots haven't been the same since Tom Brady left the franchise. New England hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl since, and Belichick is also gone. Kraft is the only one of the group that remains.

New England has a new head coach this season, in Mike Vrabel. Vrabel takes over after Jerod Mayo was fired last year. Mayo lasted just one season with the Patriots. He won only four games.

Brady may not be with the Patriots any more, but the team does have a talented young quarterback in Drake Maye. Maye is about to enter his second NFL season. He has made a strong first impression on his new coach, as well as the team owner.

Even some of Maye's competitors are tipping their cap to him. One is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I think Drake is super talented, he's one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,” Allen said, per Sports Illustrated. “I've spent some time around him and he's got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football.”

The Patriots, like other NFL teams, start training camp in July. Time will tell if that old 28-3 magic can help New England again this season.