The New England Patriots have officially confirmed the unveiling date for a statue commemorating the franchise's most iconic player, Tom Brady. The long-anticipated ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2025, prior to the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.

The bronze statue, standing 11 feet, 10 inches tall, was completed in 2024 but remained in storage due to Brady’s obligations as an NFL broadcaster, which prevented him from attending an unveiling last year. Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed that the organization spent seven figures, specifically $7.3 million, on the project, which shows Brady’s monumental impact on the franchise.

During an appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, Kraft elaborated on the delay and significance of the tribute.

“Most sixth-round picks fade into obscurity,” Kraft said, via MassLive. “They’re practice squad fodder, special teams contributors if they’re lucky. But when I talk about spending seven figures on a statue, you know this wasn’t just any player. We made the statue last year. Tommy started broadcasting, and so we couldn’t get him up. So, we have him coming August 8.”

Tom Brady’s career with the Patriots is unparalleled. Selected as the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he defied all expectations to become the face of a dynasty. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and appeared in nine Super Bowls with the team. His overall career included 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven championships, making him the winningest player in NFL history.

One of Brady’s most legendary performances came during Super Bowl LI, where he led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, a moment widely regarded as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Kraft spoke about how personal this tribute was to him. The statue, placed just outside the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, is meant to stand alone, symbolizing Brady’s incredible legacy. He was closely involved in every step of the design and shared:

“Besides being a vicious competitor and awesome player, he’s got a heart of gold. One of the finest human beings I’ve ever met in my life.”

In June 2024, Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, bypassing the typical four-year waiting period after retirement.

“How do I sum up two decades in New England in one short speech? You can’t,” Brady said at his induction ceremony. “It’s hard for me to express my gratitude… It would take me 30 days to get through it all. Not 30 minutes.”

The timing of the unveiling also provides a symbolic passing of the torch. With rookie quarterback Drake Maye looking to establish his place in Patriots history, Brady’s statue will stand as a tribute and a benchmark for future generations.