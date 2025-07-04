So here’s the good news for the New England Patriots. They have one rookie who has been a big surprise, and another rookie who brings plenty of swagger to the table. The bad news? The Patriots don’t figure to get a ton of wins this year, and that’s a good reason to look at two way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the team must monitor.

And despite both of the aforementioned rookies showing promise, the team still needs an upgrade at the wide receiver position. That’s why the Patriots will likely focus on wideouts for their first-round pick in next year’s draft.

Right now, the best guy on the board plays on the West Coast.

Patriots should monitor WR Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State

The Patriots are rolling into the 2025 season with Stefon Diggs as the lead dog in the receiver room. DeMario Douglas currently profiles as WR2 while rookie Kyle Williams appears to have the inside track to WR3. Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne are also in the mix.

Tyson would seem to be a nice addition to that group, possibly even bursting onto the scene next year. He’s 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and brings a lot of NFL potential to the college field. At the forefront of his abilities in separation, something any NFL offensive coach loves to see in receivers. Tyson has legitimate WR1 potential, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

He's 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and brings a lot of NFL potential to the college field. At the forefront of his abilities in separation, something any NFL offensive coach loves to see in receivers. Tyson has legitimate WR1 potential, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“His explosiveness off the line and natural separation skills will translate immediately to the next level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Giving him a floor as a dangerous second option in any passing attack. What pushes his ceiling into potential stardom is his rare blend of downfield playmaking and chain-moving reliability. The film shows a receiver who consistently wins in the intermediate areas while maintaining some ability to take the top off defenses.

“Tyson thrives from both slot and boundary alignments, making him an ideal fit for modern offenses that prioritize pre-snap motion and positional flexibility. Teams deploying heavy play-action concepts will particularly covet his ability to find soft spots in zone coverage and stack defenders on vertical stems.”

WR Jordyn Tyson seems to be getting better

Last season, Tyson cut loose for 1,098 yards. He turned it on late in the year, putting his name in the 2026 spotlight. But a shoulder injury caused him to miss the Sun Devils’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal contest. The only players slotted in front of him are rising sophomores Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams, who won’t be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027.

Another backer of Tyson and his ability is Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick.

“Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks,” Flick wrote. “There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation. He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically.”

Patriots should monitor WR Eric Singleton Jr. of Auburn

Perhaps the Patriots will win more games than expected. That might drop them deep enough into the first round to miss out on Tyson. But there’s a nice consolation prize waiting in Singleton, according to Pro Football Focus.

“His 1,468 receiving yards across his two years with the Yellow Jackets stands second among returning Power Four wideouts,” Max Chadwick wrote. “He also scored above the 99th percentile in PFF’s game athleticism score metric. As that figure might suggest, Singleton has track speed with the ability to hit a home run at any point. His 664 receiving yards on deep balls since 2023 lead all returning Power Four receivers.”

The knock on Singleton is size. He’s 5-11 and 190 pounds might cause the Patriots to hesitate. But he has the traits needed to produce in the NFL, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Watching Singleton's tape reveals a dynamic weapon whose impact will be felt from day one at the next level,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His rare blend of explosive burst and nuanced route-running brings to mind Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown with slightly more refined ability to separate at all three levels.

“What jumps off the screen is how consistently he creates daylight between himself and defenders in his intermediate routes — where his production really shines — while maintaining the deep threat capability that will command safety attention.

“His transition will hinge on scheme fit. Offenses that employ motion, bunch formations, and creative releases will maximize his strengths while minimizing the physical limitations that could be exploited by NFL press coverage. When I see his ability to win in the medium areas of the field with such precision, I see a receiver whose production will outpace his draft position.”