The New England Patriots are entering a bold new era under head coach Mike Vrabel. New England made plenty of exciting moves this offseason, shelling out big money to multiple free agents in an effort to quickly rebuild the team. There is now a sense of optimism in New England that has already risen to the top of the organization.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft believe that his team is finally on the right track again.

Kraft told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he is confident the team will be much more fun to watch during the 2025 NFL season.

“The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership,” Kraft said. “We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel who is really connected with the players, who is doing great work; we have a young quarterback and a lot of great veterans — free agent veterans who came in. A great draft class. We’re gonna have fun this year, I promise.”

This may be the most realistic expectations Kraft could put on the Patriots headed into the fall.

The AFC is absolutely stacked with talented teams, so it would be premature to predict any kind of postseason success for the 2025 Patriots.

However, it is certainly fair to say that New England will be more competitive during the 2025 NFL season. They may even play berserker and hand out a couple crucial losses to contending teams late in the regular season.

Recapping the 2025 NFL offseason for the New England Patriots

The Patriots entered the offseason with the most cap space in the NFL. They put it to good use during free agency.

New England added foundational players on both sides of the football, many of whom signed multi-year contracts.

Starting on offense, it is hard not to begin with Stefon Diggs. The Patriots brought him in on a three-year contract worth $69 million, effectively making him the new WR1 on the team. They also reinforced the offensive line by adding Morgan Moses, Garrett Bradbury, and Wes Schweitzer.

As for the defense, New England paid big money for Carlton Davis III, Harold Landry III, and former Eagles star Milton Williams. They also added Robert Spillane and a host of other depth players on defense.

It also helped that the Patriots stuck the landing with a solid rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft. New England prioritized offense with a class headlined by tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and receiver Kyle Williams.

If the Patriots are not more exciting in 2025, that will be a huge indictment of this new Vrabel-led coaching staff.